From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to street protests in black and Rajan’s red flag

As Parliament, whose Monsoon Session came to an end Monday four days ahead of schedule, discussed inflation early last week after days of disruptions, the Urdu dailies took a dim view of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s reply to the fractious debate, calling it “callous and insensitive” and pointing out that the life of common people has got more challenging amid sizzling prices of essentials and ballooning unemployment. On the raging discourse over the revdi politics, a view emerged from them that the central dispensation was indulging in hypocrisy and double standards over some government measures for “relief and welfare” of ordinary citizens as compared to its outsize deals and extravagant sops and bailouts for corporates and crony capitalists. They interpreted the Congress’s countrywide protests in black as an urgent turn in the crisis-ridden grand old party’s oppositional role.

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara

Commenting on the debate on price rise in Parliament, the multi-edition Roznama Rashtriya Sahara, in its editorial on August 4, writes that in essence what the ministers and the ruling BJP members have sought to impress upon the Opposition MPs is that “There is no inflation in the country, rupee is not sliding, India is in a much better economic position than many countries and remains one of the fastest growing economies in the world, there is no question of any recession, government has filled people’s plates with eatables, provided bank accounts, mobile phones and electricity connections to poor households, built toilets for them and ensured the Ayushman health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh — and that the people should be grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring free ration for 80 crore people.”

The daily says the people of the country have been reeling under the challenges of inflation, unemployment and GST on food items, but it takes the BJP’s skills to spin them around and paint a rosy picture while outsmarting the Opposition during the debate in Parliament. “However, the government’s statement on rice rise in the House is stunning,” it says, adding that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her reply to the debate, actually blamed the Opposition for “misleading” the country. Sitharaman hit out at the Opposition for politicising the issue and wasting Parliament’s precious time by protesting over it, maintaining that the country’s situation is much better. “This is the same FM who when confronted by the Opposition in Parliament a couple of years ago over high prices of onions had said that she does not eat much of onion and garlic and belongs to a family that does not eat onion. This time perhaps she has struck off her list besides onion and garlic essential items like milk, curd, fruits, vegetables, meat, egg and edible oil – otherwise, she must have spotted their extravagant prices somewhere,” it states.

The editorial quotes BJP MP and Standing Committee on Finance chairman Jayant Simha as telling the Opposition that “You are looking for ‘mehngai’ but are unable to find it because there is no inflation anywhere.” “The attitude of the ruling party over the price rise debate in Parliament was callous and was an unfortunate bid to make a joke out of people’s woes and suffering,” it says. “The reality is that the problem of price rise has turned into a festering wound now… The cost of cooking gas per cylinder has risen to Rs 1100, edible oil Rs 250, milk Rs 70 a litre… However, this is all meaningless for the government, which has framed the issue as merely the Opposition’s political stunt.”

Siasat

In its editorial on August 4, “Muft Sahuliyaat par Dohre Meyaaraat (Double standards on freebies)”, the Hyderabad-based Siasat writes that a government’s raison d’être is to support people, provide them relief, mitigate their hardships, and take measures to improve their lives. For these objectives, if some things are given to them free by a government, it should not raise eyebrows, the daily states. It has been seen in recent years that some state governments have provided various free goods and services, in varying measures, to the people, which include electricity, water, medicines, free bus ride for women, scholarship for youth for studies in foreign institutions, girl marriage assistance, pension for widows and elderly citizens, and schemes for physically challenged people, it notes.

“However, it seems that the BJP-led central government has taken exception to such free welfare measures,” the edit says, adding that the matter has now even reached the Supreme Court, with a petition seeking directions to regulate distribution of freebies (revdi) by political parties using public money. It notes that the Centre has told the court that freebies undermine the country’s development. “However, the Modi government has not thrown light on the nature and parameters of development. After all, development cannot be only about handing out public assets and facilities to corporate India.”

The people of the country have been smarting from various hardships including falling incomes and rising prices of essential commodities, the daily says. “Against this backdrop,

if people get some relief from the government, it eases their burden. However, priority is being given to crony capitalists by allotting them for a song public assets ranging from airports to ports, telecom to spectrum, rail services to land. A slew of them had been given thousands of crores of loans, which they never returned and instead fled from the country. Thousands of rich Indians have migrated to foreign countries and adopted their citizenship… Still, objections are being raised over some basic welfare hand-outs being given to poor masses.”

The edit says that given the plight of common people under the prevailing economic situation, the Centre should actually encourage the states which are willing to extend them relief. “By providing five kilos of foodgrains to the people free of cost every month, the BJP dispensation tries to gain political mileage even as it criticises other parties for resorting to similar measures in states they rule. This is the Centre’s double standards,” it says adding that rising above such hypocrisy all efforts must be directed towards public interest and welfare.

SALAR

In its editorial on August 7, headlined “Ehtijaj ka Naya Rukh (A new direction of protest)”, the Bengaluru-based Salar states that the democratic nature of this magnificent country, marked with freedom of expression and peaceful dissent as its essential features, has been in the throes of deep pain and fear as the clampdown on free speech witnessed in neighbouring countries or even in Europe for decades is now happening here. “At a time when the Opposition parties have been facing a siege, from the government in Parliament, from the constitutional institutions outside Parliament, and from media on the streets, it becomes necessary to change the method of protest,” the daily says. As the Congress leaders, office-bearers, MPs and activists, dressed in black, the colour of protest, hit the streets across the country to hold protests over issues like price rise, unemployment and GST rates on food items, party leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a press conference before leading this demonstration in New Delhi, said that India is witnessing the “death of democracy” and that “democracy is in memory now”. “To use police force to suppress any protest on public issues has now become a trend. So, many Congress protesters were detained,” it says.

“The black colour is not biased in favour of anyone. It absorbs all negativities and emits the light of truth…Our judges are dressed in black. Renowned socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia said that when streets fall silent then Parliament goes wayward. So, in such a situation, it is the discharge of a democratic responsibility to step out in black to shatter the silence of streets and raise the voice of people,” the daily writes. It points out this was not the first time that protesters used the power of black to make their point. “Theatre artists wear black when they take to stage to protest social evils or anti-people moves of the powers that be. Wearing black bands as a mark of protest have always remained in vogue….In black outfits the Congress has highlighted the burning public issues of price rise and unemployment which the government is not addressing squarely on various pretexts.”

URDU TIMES

The Mumbai-based Urdu Times, in its August 2 leader headlined “Bilkul Sahi (Absolutely right)”, highlights renowned economist and former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan’s warning against majoritarian authoritarianism in India that, he said, must be defeated. Referring to Rajan’s concerns that any attempt to “make second-class citizens of a large minority will divide India”, it writes that his statement is a pointer that the fabric of secularism has frayed in the country.

“The path of communal strife that the country is going on leads to destruction and not development. An expert economist like Rajan is seeing this danger. The Congress party does not say it though,” the editorial states. “The attempts to turn Muslims into second-class citizens will not only damage the interests of the minority community but also that of the country. There is no dearth of ability, capacity and talent among Muslims but they are not given fair and equal opportunities so that they could play a vital role for the country’s development,” it says, adding that “Missile Man” and ex-President Late A P J Abdul Kalam was a shining example

of such a role model. Asking how could a country achieve development while keeping its minorities out of it, the editorial cites the instance of Sri Lanka which has been in the grip of unprecedented economic and political crises.

Addressing the All India Professionals Congress conclave, Rajan, while asserting that India’s future lies in strengthening liberal democracy and its institutions which is crucial for development, also said that Lanka was a case of what happens when a country’s politicians try to deflect their inability to create jobs to attacking the minorities.

Giving the examples of India’s Muslim success stories like Wipro’s Azim Premji, Cipla’s Yusuf Khwaja Hamied and Wockhardt’s Habil Khorakiwala, among others, the daily writes that such personalities have played a significant role in the country’s economy. “It is the government’s responsibility to ensure the inclusion of Muslims in the entire development process. Muslims are equal citizens of India. Any attempt to make them second-class citizens will be against the country’s interests.”