Former V-P Hamid Ansari backs calls to declare cow the national animal: ‘If root cause of the problem can be finished off …’

Amid growing demand from Muslim organisations to declare the cow as the “national animal”, former Vice-President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari on Monday backed the idea, stating that if the “root cause of the problem” could be finished off, then “that should be done”.

Ansari told The Indian Express on Monday, “I read in the news that there were some voices demanding that the cow be declared the national animal. I felt it was a very rational demand. Because if you can finish off the root cause of the problem, then that should be done.”

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When asked the reason behind his backing the demands of Muslim organisations, Ansari said, “It is better if peace and harmony are maintained in the country instead of fighting.”

Asked if his demand is for the Central government to declare the cow as the national animal, Ansari, who was the V-P from 2007 to 2017, said: “That is a problem for the Central government (to ponder over) … In order to stop the slaughter of cows, if such a step is taken, then it is a good thing.”

Ansari’s comments come just days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) after several Muslim organisations backed the demand made by Maulana Arshad Madani, president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (Arshad Madani faction), to declare the cow the “national animal”. Office-bearers of Muslim organisations say that they expect such a decision to help curb the political exploitation of the issue of cow slaughter.

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Madani had recently issued a statement reiterating his long-standing demand that the cow should be accorded the status of the national animal. He said provisions for the strictest possible action should be enacted against those involved in the purchase and sale of cows for slaughter, as well as those trading in cow meat.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, a senior executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, had also said, “Our Hindu brethren hold religious sentiments regarding the cow; therefore, out of respect for their feelings, the cow should be declared the national animal.”

He asserted that a single, uniform law against cow slaughter should be implemented nationwide, adding that all religious organisations should come forward in this direction. The national general secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, has said that while the demand to declare the cow the national animal is valid, it is the government’s responsibility to act upon it with sincerity.