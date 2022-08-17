Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel

August 17, 2022 10:07:38 pm
Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Om Mathur, a longtime party man in Rajasthan with roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was among the new members included in the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) on Wednesday.
Mathur started out as an RSS pracharak in 1972 before joining the BJP as a full-time worker. Beginning in 1990, he served as a general secretary of the state BJP for 12 years till 2002. Between 2002 and 2008, he was the central leader in charge of the BJP in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
Between 2004 and 2005, Mathur served as the party’s national secretary before being appointed national general secretary in 2005. He remained in the position till 2008 when he became a Rajya Sabha MP. Unlike most others, who start out as MLAs and councillors or in the Lok Sabha, Mathur’s first-ever public appointment came in the form of a member of the Upper House of Parliament.
The same year, he was placed at the helm of the party’s Rajasthan unit. He remained in the position for around a year and a half till July 2009. In 2014, he was made the party’s national vice-president. In 2016, he was again nominated to the Rajya Sabha for a second term, which ended in 2022.
Subscriber Only Stories
Born in Rajasthan’s Pali district, the 70-year-old Mathur completed his BA from Rajasthan University in Jaipur. Considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mathur has stayed away from controversies throughout his long career. In 2015, when hoardings calling for him to be made CM came up in Barmer during then CM Vasundhara Raje’s visit to the district, he termed it a “sin” and distanced himself from the hoardings. Mathur is not known to have a mass following and has been a hardcore organisation man throughout his political career.
Recently, BJP leaders made a beeline to inquire about Mathur’s health after he underwent surgery in Delhi.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
I was out for 2 months but team hasn’t forgotten what I have done for 2 years: KL Rahul
Will withdraw campaign in Bihar if new govt provides 5-10 lakh jobs in 2 yrs: Kishor
Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court
Swara Bhasker praises Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘An uplifting, tender, beautiful film’
Rohit Sharma a bit laid-back captain: Sourav Ganguly
Puri Rohingya announcement: Why this goes against the stance of the the BJP and the Parivar
UK PM race: Liz Truss holds firm lead over Rishi Sunak
SC: Can’t stop parties from valid pre-poll promises, but what is valid?
BJP rejigs parliamentary board; here’s what the panel does
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, explained
Why a sustainable invention of reusable toilet cloth is making netizens uncomfortable
Bilkis Bano case: BJP, AAP remain silent as Congress comes out against remission of convicts