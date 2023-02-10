Former Odisha chief secretary Bijay Patnaik to join Congress today

Former Odisha chief secretary Bijay Patnaik, who superannuated from service in 2013, is all set to start a fresh chapter by joining the Congress.

The retired bureaucrat, who was in touch with the Congress leadership over the past year, met the party leadership at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday.

Patnaik, a 1976-batch IAS officer, served as the state chief secretary from September 2010 to 2013. Before his elevation as a top administrator of the state, he served as the principal secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from 2004 to 2010. During his service, he also served as secretary in many important departments like forest and water resources.

After his retirement from government service, the state government appointed him as a member of the Odisha Staff Selection Committee (OSSC) during 2013-14 and the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC). Later, he joined as head of the Vedanta University project and continued there till 2017.

When asked about his choice to join Congress, Patnaik said he will speak in detail after formally joining the party in New Delhi.

Senior Congress leader Suresh Routray, several retired bureaucrats and other retired officials are said to be in touch with the Congress leadership to join the party.