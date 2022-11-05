Former Himachal BJP chief on rebels: ‘Party takes care of all … But there can be only ticket per seat’

Former state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti, 57, lost to the Congress’s Satpal Raizada in the last Assembly elections from Una Sadar. Despite having lost, the BJP leader called the shots in the constituency as his party was in power. Now, looking to settle scores with his old rival, Satti speaks to The Indian Express on a wide range of issues. Excerpts:

What are the issues for the BJP in this election?

Like elsewhere in the country, development is the main plank of the BJP. We try to drive home our point that if the governments in the state and at the Centre work in the same direction, development happens at a faster pace. But if they work in the opposite directions, development suffers. Hence, the concept of “double engine ki sarkar”. Besides, there are always state-specific, region-specific, constituency-specific, city-specific and village-specific issues.

What are your achievements in the last five years?

Development projects worth Rs 2,031.47 crore have been implemented in the constituency. An Indian Oil Corporation terminal worth Rs 550 crore has been built at Pekhubela. It is generating direct and indirect employment for locals. A PGI satellite centre worth Rs 450 crore is coming up at Malahat. In a first in the entire state, a PNG pipeline worth Rs 250 crore is being laid in the constituency. For divyang students (those with disabilities), a National Career Service Centre worth Rs 49.35 crore has been built. A new block at Una college has been constructed for Rs 11.93 crore. A mother and child hospital worth Rs 33.36 crore has been built.

A 30-bed hospital worth Rs 4.48 crore is ready at Santokhgarh. At Una regional hospital, beds have been increased from 200 to 300. To strengthen the basic infrastructure in villages, a total of 36 panchayats have got financial assistance of Rs 40 crore directly from the (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government.

Will rebels disturb the party calculations?

Thoda-bahut fark to padhta hi hai (It makes a difference, although small). The party takes care of everyone. It is concerned about everyone. But the problem is, there is only one ticket for a constituency and it can be given to only one candidate. People should understand this point. They should appreciate the fact that the party gives them respect. In return, they should respect party discipline. Yeh log party mein sirf ticket lene ke liye aate hain kya (Do these people join the party only for the sake of getting a ticket)?

How many seats are you expecting to win?

We’ll get a comfortable majority. In terms of seats, we’ll secure 45 plus.

The Congress is your main rival. Are they giving you any fight?

Unke paas na neta hai, na niyat hai. Woh apne workers ko darkinar kar rahi hai aur dhanna sethon ko aage la rahi hai (They have no leader, no intention or idea. They are sidelining their workers and bringing moneybags into the party).

Is the AAP in the fight?

Pradesh mein woh kahin bhi nahin khade hain. Halanki unke umeedvar sab jagah se lad rahe hain. Un sabki zamanat zabt ho jayegi (They have no standing in the state, although their candidates are standing for election from all the seats. They will all lose their deposits).

What do you plan to do on being elected an MLA?

To deal with traffic jams at Una, we will construct a bypass. Besides, we will also build a medical college and an electronic city.