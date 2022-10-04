KCR goes national tomorrow, to unveil 2024 contest plans, ‘peace’ rally in Delhi next

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, who is aspiring to play a major role in national politics and form an anti-BJP alliance of regional parties, is all set to launch a national political party on Dussehra Wednesday at a conclave of party leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and district level coordinators, which will be held at the TRS headquarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

“The CM will announce the renaming of TRS as Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS),’’ said the Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman and ex-MP, B Vinod Kumar. The announcement would be made in the afternoon at an “auspicious time” in the presence of over 250 TRS leaders and lawmakers.

Also in Political Pulse | Dussehra may be D-Day, as KCR speeds up talks for national launch

Vinod Kumar said the TRS will contest the polls in other states, as any regional party can contest elections in other states after informing the Election Commission (EC) without having to register as a national party.

TRS sources said that the party would field candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from several states. On the eve of the Dussehra festival, the CM extended greetings to the people and said that the festival is celebrated as a sign of the establishment of Dharma and as Vijaya Dasami, which brings victories.

As the EC announced Monday that the bypoll for Telangana’s Munugode Assembly constituency would be held on November 3, there was some uncertainty in the TRS about Wednesday’s meeting. However, KCR released a statement stating that the TRS’s general body meeting scheduled for 11 am on October 5 would be held as per schedule.

The CM said the EC’s Munugode by-poll notification would not have any bearing on the TRS’s Wednesday meeting. “All the TRS leaders, MLAs and MPs and others were specifically instructed not to have any apprehensions over the conduct of the meeting in the wake of the EC notification. Leaders are requested to attend the meeting within the specified time,’’ a statement issued by KCR’s office said.

During the crucial TRS conclave, KCR’s proposed national party, its structure, constitution and policies would be discussed. The CM will put forward his plans, present a roadmap for the party and discuss the way forward, sources said.

Advertisement

KCR is said to be keen on preparing a plan of action for the welfare and upliftment of the farming community and comprehensive roadmaps for Dalits and for promoting communal harmony and tolerance in the country.

He has been working on his water plans. He has said that many regions face shortage of water for irrigation and drinking as the 70,000 TMC of water available in the country is not harvested properly. He has announced that when a non-BJP coalition comes to power at the Centre, free electricity will be given to all the farmers in the country. He has also plans for proper utilisation of 4,04 lakh MW installed power capacity in the country, which he says has been underutilised by the Narendra Modi government.

KCR will hold a public meeting in Delhi on December 9. He has been seeking to promote peace and communal harmony in the country.

Advertisement

In his bid to form a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance, KCR has met in recent months a slew of top Opposition faces including Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Shibu Soren, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Shiv Sena president and ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) chief and ex-PM H D Deve Gowda, ex-Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, and former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela.

The TRS camp has also been closely watching Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the current election to the AICC president’s post, and the meetings of regional party leaders – such as the one that Nitish and Lalu recently had with Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking the formation of a united Opposition front for the 2024 general elections – to gauge the moves of regional leaders.