For Gaurav Gogoi, father’s legacy, Upper Assam gambit fail to pay off

Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi trails in his Jorhat debut as the party faces a third consecutive loss in the high-stakes Assam Assembly polls. (File)

While the Congress is headed to its third consecutive loss in the high-stakes Assam polls, the outcome has especially dealt a body blow to the party’s face and its state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi.

In his Assembly poll debut from the Jorhat constituency, Gogoi – the 43-year-old three-time MP and the Congress’s Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha – is himself trailing behind his BJP rival and incumbent MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami.

This is part of an overall grim scenario for the Congress, which finds itself in the lead in only one – Nowboicha – of the 43 seats of Upper and North Assam, where various ethnic Assamese communities are concentrated.