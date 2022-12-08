For AAP, well begun is half done in Gujarat

Minutes after the Election Commission started releasing the Gujarat trends Thursday morning, large banners came up outside the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi headquarters, announcing that the party, formed in 2012 on the back of a powerful anti-corruption movement, has turned “national”.

But attaining national status was the least that the AAP was hoping to achieve after having led an aggressive campaign in Gujarat, where electoral contests have been bipolar in nature ever since the formation of the state in 1960.

Led by Delhi Chief Minister and the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP launched its Gujarat campaign last April, and over the subsequent months, led a spirited campaign, also helped to a large extent by the moribund state of the principal opposition party, the Congress.

The five main takeaways for the AAP in Gujarat:

1. National party: The AAP is set to become the ninth national party in the country, after the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), CPI, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the National People’s Party (NPP). The AAP, which has governments in Delhi and Punjab, and some presence in Goa with two MLAs, needed two seats and a little over 6% vote share in Gujarat to turn national. The party may end with 2 seats and a vote share of around 12%. In absolute numbers, while the AAP had got around 29,000 votes in 2017, contesting 29 seats, this time, it had secured over 26 lakh votes till last count, having contested all the 182 seats.

2. Noise vs reality: By all means, the AAP’s crafty campaign involved making a lot of noise, which helped it make its presence felt in the popular discourse despite no real presence on the ground, at least in the initial months. It did so through Kejriwal’s frequent visits, its ‘guarantee cards’, deputing a large contingent of its Punjab leaders to the western state. To be sure, following its dismal performance in 2017, the party did not withdraw from the state altogether. Its Gujarat in-charge Gulab Singh, who is an MLA in Delhi, camped in the state for months on end, trying to study the traditional networks of patronage controlled by the BJP and the Congress among various castes, traders’ bodies, and farmers’ groups. By the last leg of the campaign, the AAP had emerged as a talking point across the state. But the enormity of the BJP’s victory left very little space for the party beyond making its presence felt.

3. The Surat dampener: The AAP’s performance in the 2021 Surat municipal polls had heralded a new beginning for it in Gujarat. Having won 27 of the 120 seats in the corporation, it had emerged as the main Opposition, relegating the Congress to the margins. Surat is where the AAP also fielded its heavyweight candidates with experience of having led the Patidar quota stir. The faces included the party’s Gujarat president, Gopal Italia, general secretary Manoj Sorathiya, Alpesh Kathiriya, who is the convenor of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), and Dharmik Malaviya, who heads the Surat unit of the Khodaldham trust. Neither of them managed to register a victory, or even put up a decent performance, trailing behind BJP candidates by huge margins. For instance, at Katargam, Italia had got almost half the votes of the BJP’s Vinodbhai Moradiya. Its inability to build on the gains made in Surat in 2021 can be explained to a large extent by the BJP’s success in winning back the support of the Patidars it had lost in 2017 against the backdrop of the quota movement and the grievances against the GST.

4. Local faces with strong roots: The five seats that the AAP is leading in include Dediapada in Narmada district. That is not a surprise as AAP candidate Chaitarbhai Damjibhai Vasava was once a close confidant of Chhotubhai Vasava of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP).

5. Long haul: The curiosity and interest sparked by the AAP campaign, hinged on its “Delhi model”, was hard to miss. It was clear that for many the AAP fit the bill as a spunky player in the Opposition, as opposed to a largely listless Congress which struggled to keep its flock together in the last five years. The Congress remained dismissive of the AAP, with its leaders repeatedly pointing out that even stalwarts like Keshubhai Patel and Shankersinh Vaghela had failed to make any real dent in the state’s bipolar polity. Patel’s Gujarat Parivartan Party had garnered 3.63% of the votes in 2012, with two seats. The performance of the AAP somewhat mirrors the story of Vaghela’s Rashtriya Janata Party, which had won four seats and 12.57% votes in 1998. But unlike Patel and Vagehla, its dominance in Delhi and Punjab will supply enough tailwind to the AAP to emerge as a stronger pole in Gujarat in the long run.