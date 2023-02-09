Focus on liquor baron’s past, as ED nets one-time SAD MLA’s son in Delhi excise policy case

With the arrest of Gautam Malhotra by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Delhi liquor policy case, the spotlight is back on Gautam’s father, former Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) MLA Deep Malhotra, who owns the liquor manufacturing and distribution company Oasis Group. Properties owned by the group in Punjab were already raided by the agency in October last year.

Deep Malhotra, 67, had a brief dalliance with politics. Once a close confidant of former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal, he won the Faridkot Vidhan Sabha seat in 2012 on a SAD(B) ticket with a thin margin of 2,687 votes, defeating Congress heavyweight Avtar Singh Brar in his maiden attempt. The SAD(B) was in alliance with the BJP at the time, and had just won back-to-back elections in Punjab for the first time.

However, he announced he would quit active politics in 2016, towards the end of the SAD-BJP rule. “He never sought a ticket for the 2017 polls, and had told us he wasn’t able to give time to politics, hence we should look for some other candidate from Faridkot,” said Daljit Singh Cheema, former minister and current spokesperson of SAD(B).

With the ED probing money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, the buzz is back around Deep Malhotra and his family. The liquor baron, with distilleries in MP, Punjab and UP, had also diversified into real estate in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and Delhi.

He was last in the news in Punjab in mid-July 2022, when residents of nearly 40 villages started a dharna outside the Malbros International Private Limited liquor unit in Mansurwal Kalan village of Zira constituency, alleging that the factory was responsible for degrading ground water in the area. The factory is registered in the names of Deep, Gaurav and other partners. Since July 24, the villagers have been demanding closure of the unit, but the ruling AAP government had allegedly been sympathetic towards the owners, prompting SAD president and Malhotra’s one-time liaison Sukhbir Singh Badal to claim that Malhotra must have funded the AAP in the polls for both Delhi and Punjab.

The impasse continued till January 18, when Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann suddenly announced closure of the unit without much explanation. The owners then moved the High Court, which fined the Punjab government Rs 20 crore after it failed to relocate the dharna 300 m away from the gate in a previous order.

The Punjab government had actually used force at the dharna site between December 18 and December 20, arresting 46 protestors, including women, who were released without charges after a week. Though the government had stated that the Zira factory would remain closed, the dharna continues, as the group leading the protest — Sanjha Morcha Zira — says it is not satisfied with the verbal announcement, and wants a government notification on it.\

The spokesman of Malhotra’s factory, though, maintains they were following all norms. Though all political parties have been playing safe with the Zira protest, they had spoken against the use of police force on the protesters.

During his brief dive into politics, Deep Malhotra had never gone vocal against his party, although he had differences of opinion with SAD(B) leaders on a number of issues, not the least of which was the party’s choice of the Faridkot municipal council president.

In March 2018, a year after he had ceased to be an Akali Dal MLA, and by which time, Congress was in power in the state, Malhotra got most of the liquor vends in the state, even though it was through a draw of lots. He also got a major chunk of the liquor vends in Delhi, after the 2021 change in liquor policy. This is what led to the allegations of money laundering, and eventually the ED and CBI inquiries.