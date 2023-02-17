Flowers tucked behind ears, Congress leaders protest against Karnataka Budget

When Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the state Budget on Friday, Congress leaders chose a unique mode of protest against what they termed as “unfulfilled promises” of the BJP government. They tucked in flowers behind their ears and put out tweets with the hashtag Kivi mele hoova, a Kannada expression that literally translates to “flower on the ear”. The phrase is commonly used when a person is accused of cheating or fooling someone.

Reacting to the Budget, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “They are fooling people. That is why we are keeping flowers in our ears as a mark of protest … The double engine is not working. There is only smoke. CM Basavaraj Bommai can keep this budget in a showcase.”

Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is the Karnataka in-charge of the Congress, tweeted: “90 per cent of 2018 promises unfulfilled. Only 56 per cent of 22-’23 Budget spent. Get ready for more empty promises. Beware of Kivimelehoova.”

The “LIAR IN CHIEF” Mr. Basavaraj Bommai presents “JUMLA BUDGET” !#KiviMeleHoova pic.twitter.com/RgwxrewjQt — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 17, 2023

Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge, who is the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, said in a tweet in Kannada: “BJP is afraid of losing in 2023 Assembly elections. The people of the entire state are once again paying attention to the ears of the people through a false budget.”

On its official account, the Karnataka Congress said: “From the Centre to the state, BJP has been playing on people’s ears since the beginning. In the central budget, they put flowers on the ears of Karnataka. Now they are putting flowers on the ears of Kannadigas in the state budget.”

In another tweet, the party said: “BJP said that they will set up a women’s upliftment fund and give them smartphones. Even those promises have not been fulfilled.”

“The government has not implemented a single pro-farmer scheme after telling the farmers that they will waive the farmers’ loans. Karnataka ranks 2nd in farmer suicides. It has risen to this position due to the contribution of double-engine governments,” the party went on to say.

State BJP leaders, meanwhile, called the Budget “superb” and said it would “herald a new era of development”.