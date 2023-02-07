Five things Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament about Adani Group

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his links to businessman Gautam Adani. In his address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi also questioned Adani’s rise over the last eight years.

Here’s what Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha:

🔴 He said he kept hearing Adani’s name all through the Bharat Jodo Yatra from the people, including how the Adani Group’s net worth rose from US $8 billion to US $140 billion, taking him from 609 in in the richest persons’ list in 2014 to 2 in 2022.

🔴 Alleging proximity between Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said: “PM Modi goes to Australia and by magic, SBI gives a $1 billion loan to Adani. Then he goes to Bangladesh & then the Bangladesh Power development board signs a 25-year contract with Adani… In 2022,Chairman of Sri Lanka electricity board informed a parliamentary committee in Sri Lanka that he was told by President Rajpaksa that he was pressured by PM Modi to give the wind power project to Mr Adani.” Rahul added: “How many times have you (Modi) travelled together (on a foreign trip) with Adaniji? How many times has Adaniji joined you later on your foreign trip? How many times has he reached after you landed in a foreign country? How many times has Adaniji bagged a contract in a foreign country after your visit there?”

🔴 Those with no prior experience in airports were earlier not involved in the development of airports, he said, adding: “This rule was changed and Adani was given six airports. After that India’s most profitable airport ‘Mumbai Airport’ was hijacked from GVK (Group), using agencies like the CBI, ED, and was given to Adani by the Government of India.”

🔴 Rahul asks how Adani got “four defence contracts”, despite no experience in the sector.

🔴 Referring to the Hindenburg Report’s charges against Adani, including offshore shell companies linked to the Group, the Congress leader asks the government to come clean on them.