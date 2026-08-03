Five key factors why Prashant Kishor trumped BJP in Bankipur

As Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor consolidates his huge lead over the BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll after multiple rounds of counting, surging towards a win Monday, here are five factors for his remarkable performance on his debut election.

The first factor is poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor himself. In contrast with the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, when his fledgling JSP could not open its account despite contesting 238 of the state’s 243 seats, Kishor decided to jump into the electoral arena himself this time, rather than fielding any other party leader to contest the Bankipur seat in Patna.

Kishor’s candidature weighed heavily against the BJP’s lightweight candidate, Neeraj Kumar Sinha, who was fielded by the party in the seat vacated by its national president Nitin Nabin, who had represented Bankipur for five terms from 2006 to 2026.

2.) Mood for change

The second thing that has gone in favour of Kishor is the perceived public mood for change in the BJP’s bastion, with many people apparently seeing the JSP chief as a “better and well-meaning candidate”.

Kishor called this election a referendum on Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and attacked the BJP’s “arrogance” for dubbing Bankipur as its “stronghold”, highlighting that “it is people who make a fort, not any political party”.

3.) Cracks in BJP, RJD bases

A major factor that fuelled Kishor’s surge could be attributed to wide cracks that surfaced in the support bases of both the BJP and the principal Opposition RJD. While only the upper caste Kayastha community showed consolidation for the BJP, sections of other upper caste and OBC voter groups swung to Kishor.

Chunks of the RJD’s Muslim-Yadav voters seemed to have gravitated towards Kishor too. A section of Muslims deserted the RJD for Kishor because they saw his winning potential against the BJP.

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4.) PK’s issue-based campaign

During his campaign, Kishor stuck to his core issues such as education and jobs and civil matters, rising above the traditional issues of caste and religion. In his campaign, Nitin Nabin played up his emotional connect with the Bankipur people, rather than proposing the BJP’s roadmap for the high-profile constituency.

5.) JSP’s strategy

Kishor worked out a better poll strategy than his rivals. In his campaign, he focused more on the mohalla meetings and public interactions through large stretches. He thus succeeded in breaking the BJP’s “social combination”, also taking advantage of some dissension and bickerings within the local unit of the ruling party.