Firecracker ban hurts sentiments, Indian ones don’t cause pollution: Swadeshi Jagaran Manch

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) has opposed the ban announced by many state governments, including Delhi, on firecrackers during Diwali calling it “unscientific” and saying that it was aimed at “hurting sentiments”. The organisation has argued that earlier, pollution was caused due to Chinese firecrackers, which have been banned, and Indian firecrackers do not cause much pollution.

“Swadeshi Jagaran Manch strongly opposes a complete ban on firecrackers by Government of NCT of Delhi, during the festival of Diwali, which is inappropriate, aimed at hurting the sentiments, apart from causing a blow to the employment of millions of workers and others engaged in the production and distribution of firecrackers in the country,” SJM convener Ashwani Mahajan said.

The SJM had urged states to avoid a complete ban on firecrackers based on “false propaganda”.

“We need to know that pollution caused by firecrackers was primarily due to illegally imported firecrackers from China and not the green crackers of India. It’s notable that there has been pollution due to the mixing of potassium nitrate and sulfur in Chinese firecrackers. However, in green (pollution-free) firecrackers made in India today potassium nitrate and sulfur are not mixed; and other pollutants such as aluminium, lithium, arsenic and mercury etc. have been reduced to the minimum. These green firecrackers are certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. It’s scientifically proven that green crackers cause 30 per cent less pollution,” Mahajan said.

SJM argued that while the Delhi, Haryana and Punjab governments had failed to curb stubble burning, they were misguiding people by ordering a ban on firecrackers.

“It is a matter of great regret that government agencies have failed to solve the problem of stubble burning in various parts of the country including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. It is proven without a doubt that stubble burning remains the biggest source of air pollution in the national capital and surrounding northern states, and on the occasion of Diwali, they try to misguide people, by focusing on banning firecrackers, diverting attention from the real cause of pollution,” Mahajan said.

SJM has urged all state governments to find a permanent solution to the problem of pollution by stubble burning. It also underlined that the Supreme Court in its order had already permitted firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali, keeping in view the Diwali tradition and the livelihood of lakhs of people engaged in cracker production.

“We should not forget that in Tamil Nadu (Sivakasi), West Bengal and many other parts of the country, the livelihoods of more than one million people depend on the firecracker industry. Throughout the year, these people wait for Diwali to sell their firecrackers. In such a situation, it is not prudent to ban green firecrackers which are much less polluting without any scientific basis,” Mahajan said.

The decision of the Delhi government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ban even green crackers is “highly deplorable, as the same is not only arbitrary, anti-people, bereft of any scientific basis, it is also hurting the sentiments”, he said. “Swadeshi Jagran Manch also urges the Delhi Police to come clear on whether they will follow the arbitrary orders of Delhi government of arresting citizens of Delhi if found in possession or bursting of firecrackers,” he added.