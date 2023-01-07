Fauja Singh Sarari, the second minister to be ousted from Punjab Cabinet in 10 months

Punjab’s Minister for Horticulture and Food Processing Fauja Singh Sarari, who resigned from Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh’s Cabinet on Saturday, is the second minister to be ousted within 10 months of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rule in the state.

Earlier, the CM had himself shunted out former health minister Dr Vijay Singla. The CM had said the health minister was involved in corruption cases and he had the proof. Sources close to the CM had stated that the CM had himself heard the audio in which Dr Singla was demanding kickbacks in a tender related to a purchase in the health department. He was sacked on May 24. Dr Singla was booked in a case under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and handed over to the police. Later, Dr Singla was released on bail and the Vigilance was not able to produce the audio clip in the court.

However, Dr Singla was not thrown out of the party. He continues to be a part of party meetings.

Sarari stirred up a row with an audio clip in September, in which he was purportedly heard discussing a plan to trap some contractors hired for the transportation of foodgrain for alleged extortion. The clip had gone viral on September 11 after it was allegedly leaked by his OSD Tarsem Lal Kapoor who was reportedly upset with the minister for not defending his relative in a police case. However, no action was taken against him.

Sarari continued to attend the Cabinet meetings and was seen sharing the stage with CM Bhagwant Singh. He was also seen canvassing for the AAP in the Gujarat assembly elections. The CM had, in an informal luncheon meeting with the media, stated that the media should let Sarari celebrate Diwali.

Sources had indicated that since the Opposition had turned the heat on the government in the Sarari case, the party did not want to appear to have buckled under the pressure. Hence, Sarari was not removed.

Suddenly, on Saturday, the party is learned to have asked Sarari to put in his papers.