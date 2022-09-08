scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Father’s domicile and caste will decide woman’s job quota eligibility: Bihar govt

In Bihar, 35 per cent government jobs are reserved for women and the state government is likely to advertise about 4-lakh vacancies for contract teachers in a phased manner within a year.

A teacher in Bihar. The state government is likely to advertise about 4-lakh vacancies for contract teachers in a phased manner. (Express Photo/File)

With the state government changing the condition of domicile, a woman from Bihar living outside the state after her marriage can avail benefit of reservation if her father is a permanent resident of the state. Also, such a woman will take her father’s caste and not that of her husband’s.

In the state, 35 per cent government jobs are reserved for women and the state government is likely to advertise about 4-lakh vacancies for contract teachers in a phased manner within a year.

As per a letter from the General Administration Department (GAD) on September 2, the Bihar government made its position clear on whether a married woman could get benefits of reservation on the basis of caste of her father or not. The letter said: “Those women whose fathers are domicile of Bihar cannot be deprived of benefits of reservation only because of their residential certificates are issued on the basis of their husbands’ addressess”. The GAD letter made it clear that “the basis of an individual being eligible for reservation would be decided on basis of the caste of father of the individual”.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Deputy Secretary Rajnish Kumar in his letter to the heads of all government departments, referred to a 1996 government order that had put a clause of one being “domicile of Bihar” for getting reservation benefits. The letter also referred to a 2007 order of the state government to decide the caste of an applicant.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

As most married women use residential addresses of their husbands and several of them are married outside the caste of their birth, the state government decided that father’s domicile and caste will be considered for giving reservation benefits. A married woman candidate has to present non-creamy layer certificate issued by the circle office under which her father’s village or town falls.

Initiatives focused on women

This decision looks like yet another move by the Nitish Kumar government to cater to the caste-neutral constituency of women. His government had given 50 per cent reservation to women in panchayats and local bodies in 2006 and 2007, respectively. The decision paved the way for representation by over 5,000 women later. Subsequently, the state government introduced 35 per cent reservation in the state police as well as in other government jobs.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 02:12:02 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a moving gift from Mongolia’s president

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Norms eased for use of Railway land for cargo, schools & hospitals

Norms eased for use of Railway land for cargo, schools & hospitals

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka
NEET-UG Results

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail today

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail today

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Centre prepares guidelines for social media influencers. Here's what may change

Centre prepares guidelines for social media influencers. Here's what may change

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a moving gift from Mongolia's president
Delhi Confidential

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a moving gift from Mongolia's president

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'
Express Explained

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement