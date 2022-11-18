Farooq Abdullah not keen to seek re-election as National Conference president, says party

Jammu and Kashmir’s senior political figure Dr Farooq Abdullah will not be seeking re-election as the president of the National Conference after serving as its president since August 1981 barring one term (2002 to 2009) where he passed on the leadership of the party to son Omar Abdullah, the party informed.

Farooq is believed to have informed colleagues of his decision not to contest for another term as the party president in a meeting of the party’s district presidents and constituency in-charges Thursday.

The National Conference (NC) Friday said the 85-year-old politician “has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC. In spite of the best efforts of senior colleagues in the party, Dr Sahib was adamant that he wouldn’t review his decision. In light of this sudden announcement which has caught everyone by surprise, the party General Secretary, as per the party constitution, has been tasked with conducting the election for party president which will be completed on 5th December”.

Omar Abdullah, currently serving as the party’s vice-president, is expected to be elected as the party’s new president. Notification for the election has been issued by party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar.

The party expects to complete the process of the election of a new president on its founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s birth anniversary on December 5. Until then, Farooq Abdullah will continue as the president.

A senior NC leader said Abdullah “feels that it’s an appropriate time to hand over responsibilities for day to day running of the party to someone else”.

Farooq Abdullah will, however, continue to lead the mainstream coalition, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), that came together in August 2019 with a view to mount a challenge to the revocation of J&K’s special status.