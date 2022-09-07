Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gujarat: Medha Patkar

MEDHA Patkar is its old bugbear. Arvind Kejriwal is threatening to become one. Now, the BJP, looking to stop the Aam Aadmi Party leader in Gujarat, is using the Narmada Bachao Andolan activist, a much reviled figure by the party in the state, to target him.

On September 4, in perhaps the sharpest such attack on Patkar by top BJP leaders in years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised her by name as an “opponent of Gujarat”, adding that AAP had fielded her once in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and would bring her back to Gujarat.

Earlier, on August 28, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Kutch, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called Patkar an “urban Naxal”. The rally was organised to inaugurate projects such as the Bhuj-Mandvi Narmada branch canal in the district, arising out of the finished Sardar Sarovar Dam project.

On August 30, the Gujarat BJP posted an old video of Patkar while terming her an “urban Naxal”.

For the BJP, Patkar is not just the face of the agitation against the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada – a pet project of Modi as CM and PM – but also one of the figures who led protests against the 2002 riots.

In April 2002, Patkar had been assaulted at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, during a peace meeting in the aftermath of the Gujarat riots. The criminal complaint in the case names two BJP leaders, including the current president of the party’s Ahmedabad city unit, and the trial is still on.

In 2006, Modi, then the CM, sat on a 51-hour fast to protest against the Narmada Control Authority reconsidering its decision to raise the height of the dam, as a consequence of the protests. Incidentally, Patkar had earlier sat on a fast against the decision to raise the height, demanding proper rehabilitation for all the project affected people first.

In his speech, Shah said: “… These days, some people have started something new… They have given a backdoor entry to Medha Patkar, a major obstruction in the state’s lifeline (the Narmada dam project), into Gujarat politics… This is Gujarat and we do not want anyone who opposes Gujarat.”

Patel spoke about remembering “those people who had deprived Kutch from getting water for nearly five decades”. “We all know who those urban Naxals who had opposed the Narmada dam project were… One of those urban Naxals was Medha Patkar. We all know which political party these people are associated with.”

The BJP’s aggression on Patkar stems from the confidence that even the Congress will not spring to the defence of the activist, in a state where most people support the Sardar Sarovar Dam and recount its benefits. (Patkar incidentally has lent her support to the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra that started from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.)

In 2006, when Aamir Khan had supported the activist ahead of his film Fanaa’s release, it was banned in Gujarat in protest. Patkar had tried to intervene to allow the screening.

A senior BJP leader said: “The Narmada dam project is a very sensitive issue for Gujarat. It is a fact that Patkar opposed the project, causing a lot of difficulties for the state government. Today, when AAP is viciously attacking the BJP, the party will counter-target in every possible way. The fact that Patkar fought elections on an AAP ticket is a clear opportunity for us.”

AAP had fielded Patkar from Mumbai North East in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In 2015, she quit the party.

AAP has denied the BJP’s claims of its continuing association with Patkar. A party leader in Gujarat said: “AAP and Medha Patkar have nothing to do with each other. They (the BJP) are using her name to defame AAP. It is a pointless attempt to misguide the people of Gujarat.”

The leader added that the attack showed the BJP’s nervousness when it came to AAP. “In so many years of power in Gujarat, the BJP did not have to defend itself against the Congress as they have to do now against AAP. Whatever issue Kejriwalji raises, the government has to take a decision on it within 48 hours.”

On August 30, in a message on Twitter, Patkar blamed both the BJP and AAP, calling the “fake” allegations part of the electoral politics between the two parties. She left AAP within a few months of the 2014 polls, Patkar wrote.