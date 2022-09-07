scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gujarat: Medha Patkar

Amit Shah calls the activist 'an opponent of Gujarat', CM dubs her 'urban Naxal' as BJP says AAP will bring her to state

Activist Medha Patkar. (Photo: twitter/@PrasadKVelayud1)

MEDHA Patkar is its old bugbear. Arvind Kejriwal is threatening to become one. Now, the BJP, looking to stop the Aam Aadmi Party leader in Gujarat, is using the Narmada Bachao Andolan activist, a much reviled figure by the party in the state, to target him.

On September 4, in perhaps the sharpest such attack on Patkar by top BJP leaders in years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised her by name as an “opponent of Gujarat”, adding that AAP had fielded her once in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and would bring her back to Gujarat.

Should Read |Modi talks of ‘conspiracies’ to hold Gujarat back, CM names Medha Patkar among ‘urban Naxals’

Earlier, on August 28, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Kutch, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called Patkar an “urban Naxal”. The rally was organised to inaugurate projects such as the Bhuj-Mandvi Narmada branch canal in the district, arising out of the finished Sardar Sarovar Dam project.

On August 30, the Gujarat BJP posted an old video of Patkar while terming her an “urban Naxal”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

For the BJP, Patkar is not just the face of the agitation against the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada – a pet project of Modi as CM and PM – but also one of the figures who led protests against the 2002 riots.

In April 2002, Patkar had been assaulted at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, during a peace meeting in the aftermath of the Gujarat riots. The criminal complaint in the case names two BJP leaders, including the current president of the party’s Ahmedabad city unit, and the trial is still on.

In 2006, Modi, then the CM, sat on a 51-hour fast to protest against the Narmada Control Authority reconsidering its decision to raise the height of the dam, as a consequence of the protests. Incidentally, Patkar had earlier sat on a fast against the decision to raise the height, demanding proper rehabilitation for all the project affected people first.

Advertisement
Election Watch Gujarat |Youth Cong chief leaves, joins BJP, attacks Rahul, ‘bhakti for family’

In his speech, Shah said: “… These days, some people have started something new… They have given a backdoor entry to Medha Patkar, a major obstruction in the state’s lifeline (the Narmada dam project), into Gujarat politics… This is Gujarat and we do not want anyone who opposes Gujarat.”

Patel spoke about remembering “those people who had deprived Kutch from getting water for nearly five decades”. “We all know who those urban Naxals who had opposed the Narmada dam project were… One of those urban Naxals was Medha Patkar. We all know which political party these people are associated with.”

The BJP’s aggression on Patkar stems from the confidence that even the Congress will not spring to the defence of the activist, in a state where most people support the Sardar Sarovar Dam and recount its benefits. (Patkar incidentally has lent her support to the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra that started from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.)

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

In 2006, when Aamir Khan had supported the activist ahead of his film Fanaa’s release, it was banned in Gujarat in protest. Patkar had tried to intervene to allow the screening.

A senior BJP leader said: “The Narmada dam project is a very sensitive issue for Gujarat. It is a fact that Patkar opposed the project, causing a lot of difficulties for the state government. Today, when AAP is viciously attacking the BJP, the party will counter-target in every possible way. The fact that Patkar fought elections on an AAP ticket is a clear opportunity for us.”

AAP had fielded Patkar from Mumbai North East in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In 2015, she quit the party.

Election Watch Himachal Pradesh |Himachal Cong begins candidate selection process, may re-field sitting MLAs

AAP has denied the BJP’s claims of its continuing association with Patkar. A party leader in Gujarat said: “AAP and Medha Patkar have nothing to do with each other. They (the BJP) are using her name to defame AAP. It is a pointless attempt to misguide the people of Gujarat.”

The leader added that the attack showed the BJP’s nervousness when it came to AAP. “In so many years of power in Gujarat, the BJP did not have to defend itself against the Congress as they have to do now against AAP. Whatever issue Kejriwalji raises, the government has to take a decision on it within 48 hours.”

Advertisement

On August 30, in a message on Twitter, Patkar blamed both the BJP and AAP, calling the “fake” allegations part of the electoral politics between the two parties. She left AAP within a few months of the 2014 polls, Patkar wrote.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 03:08:56 pm
Next Story

Thomas Tuchel sacked as Chelsea head coach

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

SC to hear on Sept 27 if EC can decide on 'real' Sena
Thackeray vs Shinde

SC to hear on Sept 27 if EC can decide on 'real' Sena

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement