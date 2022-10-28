Fake document story: BJP IT cell chief says will file FIR, seek damages from The Wire

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said Friday he was going to file an FIR against news portal The Wire and its editors for alleged forgery, defamation, criminal conspiracy and cheating and would also take “appropriate civil action” for damages. This was in connection with the portal’s report, subsequently retracted, that Malviya used his special privileges at social media giant Meta to take down over 700 posts.

Despite a categorical denial from Meta that the report had cited fake documents, The Wire published follow-up stories and its retraction and apology did not mention him “despite tarnishing my image”, Malviya said.

“It is clear that The Wire and some unknown persons entered into a criminal conspiracy with the intent to malign and tarnish my reputation, deliberately inserted my name into a story, and fabricated evidence to implicate me…Consequently, I am left with no option other than to seek appropriate legal remedies against The Wire and its management/reporters,” Malviya said in a statement on Friday.

It is clear that The Wire and some unknown persons entered into a criminal conspiracy with intent to malign and tarnish my reputation, deliberately inserted my name into a story, and fabricated evidence to implicate me. I am left with no option other than to seek legal remedies. pic.twitter.com/7Evz688TVo — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 28, 2022

Malviya was referring to a series of stories The Wire published this month where it claimed Meta had given certain special privileges to Malviya through its XCheck program where he could take down any content on Meta that he thought was critical of the government or the BJP, while having the privilege to post anything without Instagram rules applying to him.

The Wire claimed that its reports were based on a document “sourced” from an alleged Meta insider. This was denied by Meta which called the document fake. Following this, The Wire published a series of articles defending the story citing what it called “internal emails” of Meta, which have all turned out to be fake.

Since then, The Wire has retracted the story, distanced itself from one of the reporters Devesh Kumar – the second reporter on the story was Jahnavi Sen — and issued an apology to its readers admitting poor verification of “complex technical evidence” and “taken moral responsibility for the omission”.

Both Kumar and Sen declined to comment when contacted by The Indian Express. A questionnaire was sent to The Wire’s Founding Editor Siddharth Varadarajan who had defended the stories even after the Meta statement that the documents used were fake. No comment was received.

Malviya on Friday said that after The Wire’s October 10 story was denied, “The Wire should have at the very least paused its coverage of this issue and commenced an internal audit” but continued to further publish reports “purportedly trying to effect a coverup”.

“The Wire refrained from apologising to me, despite maligning and tarnishing my reputation and causing serious harm to my professional career. My role requires me to vociferously advocate the BJP’s point of view on national issues, across platforms. This role is based on trust and camaraderie, between me and my interlocutors across platforms and more importantly with the public. However, The Wire’s stories have vitiated the atmosphere and severely dented relationships and trust built over the years for me to carry out the functions of my responsibility,” he said.

On Thursday, following a public threat of legal action by Malviya, The Wire issued a statement claiming a fraud had been committed on the portal and even suggested that the person who gave the “evidence” to the portal may have done it at someone’s behest to tarnish its image.

A consultant with The Wire, Kumar has been providing tech support to the portal and reporting on tech issues for the past four years. “Apart from reporting, he has helped design our website and helped put up graphics,” an employee with The Wire said.