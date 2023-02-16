Student activist, anti-CAA voice, now SP youth wing leader: Meet Swara Bhasker’s husband

Actor-activist Swara Bhasker Thursday announced her marriage with the Maharashtra president of the Samajwadi Party’s youth wing, Fahad Ahmad.

Bhasker, 34, shared the news on social media accounts, tagging Ahmad, 31, the Maharashtra chief of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, with the message: “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!”

Ahmed, who hails from Baheri in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and did his graduation from Aligarh Muslim University, came to the limelight while leading a student agitation at the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) in Mumbai, against the rolling back of the fee waiver given to students coming from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class students, in 2018.

He was general secretary of the TISS Students’ Union, while pursuing his M.Phil in Social Work. He successfully led over a thousand students in what is considered one of the biggest and longest students’ protests in any campus in Mumbai, a city which generally lacks formidable student movements.

The same year, Ahmad declined to accept the M. Phil degree from the chairperson of the institute, in support of students whose scholarship applications were not cleared. This led to his PhD registration being put on hold by the institute as disciplinary action.

Ahmad later supported the anti-CAA agitation, and was part of several rallies held across India, including the protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan in 2019, which saw protesters gather from across Mumbai. An anti-CAA protest he held on the TISS campus got him a notice from the authorities.

During the pandemic, Ahmad was part of relief work in the Mankhurd Govandi locality, with the institute frowning upon him using the banner “students of TISS” for the same.

In July 2022, Ahmad joined the Samajwadi Party and was made president of the Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha, Mumbai. He continues to pursue his PhD.

He has been tweeting on issues relating to Govandi, and criticised the action of the Income Tax authorities against BBC, and the government “silence” on the Adani issue.