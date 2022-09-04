scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Days after meeting Fadnavis, Congress’s Ashok Chavan attacks Centre at party’s Delhi rally

Lashing out at the BJP, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said the party was busy diverting people’s attention from crucial issues like price rise.

Days after his meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis triggered a political buzz, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan attended the party’s rally against price rise. (Express photo/File)

Days after his meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis triggered a political buzz, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan attended the party’s rally against price rise in Delhi Sunday and lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre. He said the common people are facing enormous hardships because of price rise but the government is busy diverting their attention from such important issues.

“You will remember that the BJP had given a slogan in 2014… Bohot hui mahangai ki maar (There is too much price rise)… They got the people’s support… votes… and now people are asking the government ‘what do you have to say now’. The prices of petrol, diesel and LPG have skyrocketed and wrecked the household budget of the common people,” Chavan said, addressing a massive rally at the Ramlila ground.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also attending the party’s ‘Mehangai par halla bol’ rally to highlight the issue of price rise across the country. Earlier on Sunday, party leader Jairam Ramesh told news agency ANI that the rally was a befitting message to the insensitive central government as the people of the country remained troubled by inflation and unemployment.

On Friday, Chavan had a ‘chance’ meeting with Fadnavis at the house of Ashish Kulkarni, who was the coordinator between the rebel Shiv Sena faction led by current Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP. After the meeting created a stir in political circles, Chavan – a former chief minister of Maharashtra – on Saturday dismissed speculation that he was set to join the BJP saying that he was committed to the Congress’s ideology.

Chavan also spoke about the “hardships” being faced by farmers and argued that farmers were taking their lives in every state. “In such a situation, can the Congress remain silent? Of course not. That is why this Halla Bol rally (is being held). We want to tell the government that the Congress is firmly with the common people. There are also attempts to divert the attention of people from the real issues, and no attention is being paid to tackle the important issues. And the people are feeling neglected.”

Addressing the rally, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik said the Congress was declaring a war against the government. Interestingly, he said, “Sonia Gandhi is our leader, Rahul Gandhi is our leader. And this war which will begin from here will continue till Narendra Modi is thrown out of power.” Wasnik was one of the signatories to the letter written by 23 senior Congress leaders to party president Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking an organisational rejig.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wasnik said the leader who came to power in 2014 turned out to be an actor. “Aath salon ke baad yeh pata chala ki wo neta nahin woh to abhineta nikle hain.” He said even actors are of two kinds, hero and villain. “Ek nayak hota hai, dusra khalnayak hota hai. Jo Delhi mein satta par baithe hain, woh khalnayak nikle,” he added.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 02:10:04 pm
As Brahmastra storms advance bookings, a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s top five openers at box office

