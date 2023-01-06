As Fadnavis gets a confidant as Mumbai Special Commissioner, Opp says Dy CM running a parallel administration

OVER THE past decade, the fortunes of high-profile IPS officer Deven Bharti have veered between two extremes, under different political dispensations in the state.

From holding important executive postings when the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was the CM, the 1994 Maharashtra-batch officer was transferred to inconsequential posts and even faced FIRs and inquiries during the nearly two-and-a-half-year-long tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that ended earlier this year.

With a Shinde-Fadnavis government at the helm in the state since June, the inquiry report against him was rejected, while the police said it did not find any evidence against him in the FIR. Following months of a strong buzz that he would be appointed as the Special Commissioner, the order was finally issued on Wednesday.

Bharti, who was born in Bihar, has occupied important posts in the city, from Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) — he was one of the longest-serving officers on the post — to Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief, when he was involved in overseeing several important probes, including the 26/11 terrorist attacks, Sheena Bora murder case, among others.

Fadnavis, while talking to the media, played down the fact that the post was created for the appointment, saying it was just a gap being filled in the administrative hierarchy, and that the government had not done anything extreme.

He also said that five Inspector General (IG)-rank Joint Commissioners in the city were already reporting to a Director General (DG)-rank Commissioner, because of which there was a need for an Additional Director General (ADG) post, which was filled by creating the post of the Special Commissioner.

The Special Commissioner post exists in the hierarchies of several state police forces, including Delhi Police, which has over 10 Special Commissioners in charge of various duties.

Predictably, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not view the exercise in the same light, seeing it as a move to create “a parallel administration” by Dy CM Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister. What has further fanned this perception is the choice of Bharti for the post.

On Wednesday, the chief spokesman of the state Congress, Atul Londhe, said commissioner is the senior-most post in Mumbai Police, and claimed that Fadnavis was trying to create a parallel administration of his own with the new post, which would end up dividing the police force.

Talking to The Indian Express, Londhe said, “When you create a special command, you create chaos among junior officers. Who will they brief — the Special Commissioner or the Commissioner? Recently, Fadnavis reissued transfer orders of other IPS officers as well. It appears everything is not well between Fadnavis and Shinde.”

A Congress leader said that Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar is perceived to be in the good books of CM Eknath Shinde, as he was once the Commissioner of Thane, which is considered Shinde’s bastion. “Maybe Fadnavis wanted to counter Shinde’s influence by getting someone he trusts in Mumbai,” the leader said.

He added, “Earlier, we heard that DG-rank IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who enjoys the confidence of Fadnavis, was to be made the Mumbai Police Commissioner. However, since a Pune court did not accept the closure report in an FIR against her for alleged phone-tapping, her appointment became untenable. Hence, we feel Bharti, who is an ADG rank officer, was brought in as a Special Commissioner.”

He further added, “With the BMC elections likely in the next few months, followed by national and state elections next year, the BJP possibly wanted officers they can trust at the helm.” Incidentally, even before the 2019 elections in the state, the Congress had approached the Election Commission, pointing out that Bharti had extended his tenure as JC (Law and Order), and that he should be transferred out of the “important posting”, ahead of the elections.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase also questioned the rationale behind the decision, and wondered if the government would also create new posts of “Special Governor, Special Chief Secretary and Special Municipal Commissioner, for Mumbai.”

Officers of Mumbai Police say that as per its organisational structure, an IPS officer like an SP does report to multiple seniors. “At this stage, it does not appear to be much of a problem, as the new post will just add another layer of supervision.”

Bharti took charge on Thursday. His cabin will be on the same floor as that of the Commissioner. Hours after taking charge, he tweeted, “Mumbai Police is a Team. Singhams don’t exist @mumbaipolice.”