Factionalism in Telangana Cong continues to simmer as feuding sides stick to their stand

The factionalism in the Telangana Congress continued to simmer as Manikrao Thakre, the AICC in-charge of Telangana, attempted to mediate between the camp led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy and other senior Congress leaders opposed to him, and appealed to both groups to unite for the sake of the party.

On Thursday, Thakre held discussions with party leaders for the second day running but several senior leaders stuck to their stand, opposing Revanth Reddy’s style of functioning and demanding that he give up his allegedly autocratic style of functioning. Sources said many of these senior leaders were noncommittal about supporting Reddy’s planned padyatra from January 26.

Thakre, who on January 4 replaced Manickam Tagore as AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, has a tough task on his hands: uniting the faction-ridden party ahead of the 2024 elections and helping the party regain lost space in a state where it was in power until a decade ago. While the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi continues to remain strong, the BJP has dislodged the Congress as the main Opposition party, and is pitching itself as the alternative to the BRS.

So far, apart from holding a meeting with Revanth Reddy, Thakre met Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders, including Renuka Chowdhury, V Hanumanth Rao, Mohammed Ali Shabbir and Anjan Kumar Yadav.

Some of these leaders continued to raise objections to the December 10 appointments to TPCC posts – in a major overhaul, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had appointed 24 vice presidents and 84 general secretaries, besides district Congress committee presidents.

The appointments became the latest flashpoint, with senior leaders such as Uttam Kumar Reddy, K Jagga Reddy, V Hanumanth Rao, and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleging that the posts were filled with Revanth loyalists who joined the Congress from other political parties while those who had served the party for decades were ignored.

Reacting to this accusation, at least 12 PCC members, seen as Revanth loyalists, quit their posts but the AICC has not accepted their resignations. On December 23, AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh rushed to Hyderabad and held consultations with party leaders for two days to resolve the issue but the discontent simmered.

Sources said Thakre, after noting the objections and suggestions of both the camps, may request the AICC to rejig the TPCC Political Affairs Committee and include some of the sulking leaders. “He appealed to all the leaders to unite and strengthen the party as elections are approaching. He said he would also talk to Revanth Reddy to change his style of functioning,’’ a leader said.

Thakre also met Nalgonda strongman and MP from Bhuvanagiri, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, whose brother Raj Gopal Reddy had joined the BJP and contested the Munugode Assembly seat. Venkat Reddy initially refused to meet Thakre at Gandhi Bhavan but later met him at the MLAs’ quarters and complained about “loyal Congressmen” being allegedly ignored in appointments to posts. “I conveyed to him the disappointment and anger among senior leaders about being sidelined in the party,” Venkat Reddy said.

In his meetings with the leaders, Thakre discussed the party’s strategy for the Assembly elections, which are due in the state in 2024. He advised Congress leaders to unite for the sake of the party and support Revanth Reddy’s padayatra. He also said the response to the padayatra may give an indication of the state of the Congress in the state.