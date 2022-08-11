scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place

The names of Maharashtra OBC leaders like Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ram Shinde are doing the rounds in BJP circles for the state party chief's post.

Written by Shubhangi Khapre | Mumbai |
Updated: August 11, 2022 8:51:25 pm
Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ram Shinde (File)

With Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil having been inducted into the Eknath Shinde cabinet now, decks have been cleared for the BJP to appoint a new chief for the state.

Keeping its focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the BJP leadership is looking to replace Patil, a Maratha leader, with an OBC leader, at the helm of the crucial party unit. Chief Minister and rebel Sena faction leader Shinde belongs to the dominant Maratha community, while senior BJP leader and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is a Brahmin. So by picking an OBC (Other Backward Classes) leader as the state BJP chief, the party leadership hopes to strike a caste balance in its state dispensation.

Should Read |Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena strongholds

OBCs account for a substantial chunk of voters in Maharashtra. The OBC population in the state as per the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission is 38-40 per cent as compared to the Maratha community’s 33 per cent.

The BJP has always sought to build up its OBC vote bank, given the fact that the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) traditionally have had strong leadership and support bases among Marathas in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

Over the last several years the BJP has made inroads in the Maratha community, especially in the Marathwada region. It emerged as the largest party in the 2019 Assembly polls, winning 106 of the total 288 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party won 23 of the total 48 seats in the state.

Early last year, during the tenure of the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the Supreme Court had scrapped the 27% OBC reservation in state local bodies for not fulfilling its “triple test” criteria. A political row had been raging in the state since then, with the BJP as the then principal Opposition keeping the heat on the MVA government over the issue.

Don't Miss |Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: During oath ceremony, some leaders feel ‘left out’, others ask about ‘round 2’

Days after the Shinde-BJP government took charge following the collapse of the MVA government, the Banthia Commission – a dedicated panel set up by the state government in March 2022 for collating empirical data on state OBCs — submitted its report to the government, recommending 27 per cent OBC reservation in local bodies. On July 20, the apex court accepted the Banthia panel report and allowed 27 per cent OBC quota in the local bodies polls. With the protracted stalemate now resolved, the BJP is set to capitalise on the issue in various coming elections, including the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Advertisement

In July 2019, the then Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve, who won from the Jalna constituency, was inducted into the Narendra Modi ministry at the Centre, following which Patil was appointed in his place to complete his remaining term until early 2020. Patil was then a minister in the CM Fadnavis-led BJP-Sena coalition government.

In view of the October 2019 Assembly polls, the BJP had allowed Patil to continue in both his positions by waiving the “one leader, one post” rule. In February 2020, Patil’s name as the state BJP chief was formally ratified at a party meet and he got a three-year tenure.

As both Danve and Patil belong to the Maratha community, the BJP believes it is time to hand over the state party leadership to an OBC leader. The names of leaders like Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ram Shinde are doing the rounds in party circles in this regard.

Advertisement

Bawankule, who hails from the Vidarbha region, was the energy minister in the Fadnavis government. He belongs to the Teli community (OBC).

In the 2019 Assembly polls, Bawankule was denied BJP ticket, which reportedly damaged the party’s prospects in several seats in Vidarbha inhabited predominantly by Teli and Kunbhi communities. The party later rehabilitated Bawankule by making him a member of the state Legislative Council (MLC) and general secretary in the state unit.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The second front-runner for the state BJP president’s post is Ram Shinde, who was also a minister in the Fadnavis government. Shinde, who belongs to the Dhangar community (OBC), is from Ahmednagar district in western Maharashtra. In the 2019 Assembly polls, he contested from Karjat-Jamkhed but lost to the NCP candidate. Later, the BJP nominated him as an MLC. He has also been made the party in-charge of the Baramati constituency, NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s home turf.

BJP insiders said, “The party has always maintained one leader, one post principle,” adding that Patil will have to leave his party position now.

With the Shinde-BJP government in place, the saffron party is now gearing up to restructure its organisation and prepare it for the 2024 electoral battles. It might also propose holding the state Assembly polls along with the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2024.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 08:46:31 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

4

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

5

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Featured Stories

What the Pope should say to India
What the Pope should say to India
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place
Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO
Exclusive

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO

Premium
Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement