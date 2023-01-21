Eye on 2024 polls, Odisha clears inclusion of 22 castes in SEBC list

A year to go for the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Odisha Cabinet on Saturday approved inclusion of 22 backward castes/communities in the state list of socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC), a move that could have significant political implications.

The decision will help people belonging to the 22 castes to avail of all social welfare measures and benefits leading to their inclusive growth, thereby bringing them to the mainstream of development, said Development Commissioner P K Jena after the Cabinet decision.

Though it was a long-standing demand, the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC), in October last year, had recommended the inclusion of the 22 castes in the SEBC list to the Naveen Patnaik government.

The 22 castes/communities are — Badhei, Bindhani, Bindani, Baraji, Baroi, Sankhua Tanti, Gola Tanti, Lajya Nibaran, Hansi Tanti, Kapadia, Gandhamali, Thanapati, Pandara Mali, Paniar Mali, Pandaria, Odi-Khandayat, Bayalisha, Oda, Oda-Paika, Oda-Paiko, Haladia-Teli and Kalandi.

“Since the state has never carried out a caste Census, it is difficult to tell the numbers of these 22 castes and communities. But they comprise a significant portion of the state’s population,” said a senior government official.

Even though elections in Odisha are not fought on caste lines like the north Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the Naveen government, in its current stint, had pushed for a caste-based Census in the country. After requesting the Centre to include caste details in the forthcoming Census, it had also initiated a process to conduct a survey of social and educational condition of the people belonging to backward classes through the OSCBC. The process, however, was put on hold following Covid-19 outbreak.

In December, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had informed the Lok Sabha that Maharashtra, Odisha and Bihar and a few organisations have requested the Central government to include caste details in the forthcoming Census.

Though there has been no official Census to enumerate the number of SEBC, the backward classes in Odisha account for around 54% of the state’s population, according to unconfirmed sources. Nearly 209 communities in Odisha are identified as backward classes.

Reacting to the Cabinet’s decision, BJP’s OBC cell leader Surath Biswal said, “These 22 castes/communities are included in the OBC list of the central government since 1993-94. Why had the state government deprived them of their rights by not listing them as SEBC?