Express had asked VD Satheesan about lack of minister experience. What he said

A week before the Congress high command made the big announcement, VD Satheesan, now Kerala’s Chief Minister-in-waiting, attended The Indian Express Idea Exchange.

The seasoned politician had measured responses to questions on his chances for the top post. But he responded sharply when asked whether his lack of experience as a minister would prove to be a roadblock.

“Administrative experience is not everything. VS Achuthanandan did not have administrative experience. When Narendra Modi became CM, what was his administrative experience? He was a party organiser, not even a senior parliamentarian,” he said.

Satheesan had said he had been an MLA for 25 years. “If you want to speak for 15 minutes (in Assembly), you have to do your homework for at least three hours and need to be updated on everything related to it. The financial situation in Kerala is vulnerable, but we have alternatives to strengthen it through better financial management, improved tax administration to prevent leaks of exchequer, and measures to stimulate the economy,” he said.