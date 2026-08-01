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Exam leaks to education revolution: Why states have their task cut out, Punjab to Himachal Pradesh

Unless the states become engines of educational reforms, innovation and entrepreneurship rather than merely producers of degree-holders, the gaps between aspirations and opportunities will only widen

Aam Aadmi Party AAP, NEET-UG exam paper leak, Exam leaks to education revolution, NEET UG paper leak, NEET paper leak, NEET leak, NEET UG paper leak CBI files charges, Central Bureau of Investigation, Indian express news, current affairsCongress MPs Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Amar Singh, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Dharamvira Gandhi protest outside Parliament. (ANI)
Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
6 min readChandigarhAug 1, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Aug 1, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

While it may have been triggered by the NEET-UG exam paper leak, the Jantar Mantar agitation of students and youths has brought education to the centre of conversations in drawing rooms across the country besides making it a recurring theme in current political discourse.

In Punjab, education emerged as a major plank in the 2022 Assembly elections when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the state on its twin promises of “badlav (change)” and “sikhya kranti (education revolution)”.

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manraj grewal sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor Read More

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