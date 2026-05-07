Ex high court chief justice quits Bengal SIR tribunal, cites ‘personal reasons’

Justice Sivagnanam retired after a two-year tenure as Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court in September last year. (@highcourtatcalcutta/YouTube)

Former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, who was among the 19 retired judges appointed Appellate Tribunals to hear appeals against judicial officers’ decisions in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, resigned from the tribunal on Thursday, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Supreme Court had asked Justice Sivagnanam to hold special hearings on appeals by Suprabuddha Sen, grandson of artist Nandalal Bose, and Congress candidate Motab Shaikh, who later won the election from the Farakka Assembly seat.

The court had ordered out-of-turn hearings for some appellants, including Shaikh and Sen. The appeals were sent before Justice Sivagnanam, who accepted them.