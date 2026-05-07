Ex high court chief justice quits Bengal SIR tribunal, cites ‘personal reasons’
The Supreme Court had asked Justice Sivagnanam to hold special hearings on appeals by Suprabuddha Sen, grandson of artist Nandalal Bose, and Congress candidate Motab Shaikh, who later won the election from the Farakka Assembly seat.
Former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, who was among the 19 retired judges appointed Appellate Tribunals to hear appeals against judicial officers’ decisions in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, resigned from the tribunal on Thursday, The Indian Express has learnt.
The Supreme Court had asked Justice Sivagnanam to hold special hearings on appeals by Suprabuddha Sen, grandson of artist Nandalal Bose, and Congress candidate Motab Shaikh, who later won the election from the Farakka Assembly seat.
The court had ordered out-of-turn hearings for some appellants, including Shaikh and Sen. The appeals were sent before Justice Sivagnanam, who accepted them.
Justice Sivagnanam retired after a two-year tenure as Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court in September last year. He was among the 19 former judges recommended by Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and notified by the Election Commission on March 20 as single-member Appellate Tribunals.
Justice Sivagnanam, it is learnt, sent his resignation to Chief Justice Paul on Thursday. The Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal were also informed.
When contacted, Justice Sivagnanam said: “I have resigned owing to personal reasons.”
In an unprecedented step, the Supreme Court on February 20 ordered the appointment of judicial officers of the rank of district judge and additional district judge to decide on the eligibility of lakhs of electors in Bengal. The court observed there was a trust deficit between the state government and the Election Commission.
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A total of 60.06 lakh electors were placed under adjudication by the Election Commission. After adjudication by 700 judicial officers, 27.16 lakh electors were deleted from the rolls. On March 10, the Supreme Court ordered the setting up of an appellate mechanism. While hearing the challenge to the SIR in Bengal, the court noted on April 13 that over 34 lakh appeals against exclusions and inclusions had been filed.
Later, the court ordered that all appeals cleared by the tribunals till two days before the polling in Bengal – April 21 for the first phase and April 27 for the second – could be added back to the rolls and the electors be allowed to vote. Fewer than 2,000 such appeals were cleared before the deadlines. The remaining 27.16 lakh electors deleted during adjudication were unable to cast their votes this time.
Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission.
Expertise
Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats:
Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues.
Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections.
Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production.
Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included:
Culture
Social Justice
Housing and Urban Affairs
The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus).
Trustworthiness
Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More