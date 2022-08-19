scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Ex-Bihar MLA, on the run for over two decades, arrested near India-Nepal border

Former Bihar MLA Ranjan Tiwary is wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police for opening fire on police personnel.

Former Bihar MLA Ranjan Tiwary was arrested in Raxaul near the India-Nepal border, police said.

Former Bihar MLA Ranjan Tiwary, absconding for over two decades, was arrested in Raxaul near the India-Nepal border, police said.

The accused, wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police for opening fire on police personnel, was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, they said.

He was apprehended by a joint team of UP and Bihar police forces.

“The former MLA from Govindganj assembly seat in Bihar’s East Champaran district was wanted in a 1998 case pertaining to the opening of fire on police personnel in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was on the run for over two decades,” East Champaran’s Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish told PTI on Thursday.

“He was handed over to the UP Police for further prosecution after completion of initial formalities. We are also looking into cases registered against him in Bihar,” he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Raxaul, Chandra Prakash, said Tiwary was planning to flee to Kathmandu via Raxaul.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 03:56:57 pm
