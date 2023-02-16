Unhappy’ with party functioning, ex-Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana quits

After criticising Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veeraraju, who he said had “turned the party into a personal fiefdom” and staying away from party affairs for some time, senior leader Kanna Lakshminarayana resigned from the party Thursday.

Lakshminarayana, 67, did not specify if he was joining any other political party although speculations are rife that he may join the Telugu Desam Party which has in the past promised to field him from his former constituency of Guntur West, or the Jana Sena Party which is wooing him to consolidate the Kapu community.

The Kapu leader was made the BJP Andhra Pradesh chief in May 2018 in a dramatic way. After the then-state party chief K Hari Babu quit in April 2018, party MLC Veeraraju’s name was being considered before Lakshminarayana was appointed. His appointment came just before he was reportedly going to meet YSRCP’s Y S R Jagan Mohan Reddy. Then, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also went to Vijayawada and convinced him to join the BJP.

On Thursday, Lakshminarayana, also a BJP National Executive member, said he felt sidelined, and was unhappy with how the party was being run in the state.

“I will always admire and remain loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave me a chance to serve the BJP in Andhra Pradesh. However, I am very displeased with how the current state leadership is running the party in the state. It is petty revenge politics and this is not how I want the party to function in this state. With a heavy heart, I am resigning today and the reason is current BJP state chief Somu Veeraju,” he said.

A long-time former Congressman, Lakshminarayana belongs to the powerful Kapu community, which plays a crucial role in every election. He has been a five-time MLA—from the Pedakurapadu Assembly Constituency from 1989 to 2009 and from Guntur (West) from 2009 to 2014, and also served as a minister in various governments between 1991 and 2014. He joined the BJP after losing the Guntur (West) seat in the 2014 Assembly elections.

Lakshminarayana also dismissed reports he was unhappy that the BJP did not give him an important position in the party.

“I have worked with five CMs in the past when I was in the Congress. I never aspired for any positions. I was made a minister based on my skills and talent. Similarly, I did not aspire for any positions in the BJP. Although I was the BJP state chief, I worked diligently for the party as a worker due to which many people were attracted and joined the BJP to work with me. However, Somu Veeraju has turned the party into a personal fiefdom,” he said.

In recent weeks, Lakshminarayana had also been highly critical of BJP Rajya Sabha MP G V L Narasimha Rao. “What has Narasimha done for Kapus that he is talking about the Kapu community? Why is he organising functions where he is being honoured by Kapus?” asked Lakshminarayana Thursday.

Rao refused to comment on Lakshminarayana’s resignation, saying that the party high command will take a decision.