Ethnic groups kept waiting for ST status by both Cong, BJP, hold bandh in Assam

The 12-hour Assam bandh called by the Soy Janagosthi Joutha Mancha demanding Scheduled Tribe status for six ethnic groups or ‘tea tribes’, received a mixed response Tuesday. Primarily settled in Assam, the six communities – Moran, Muttock, Koch, Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, and Chutia – have long been demanding that they be shifted from the OBC list to the ST category.

While the Centre had earlier assured the communities that their demand would be met and even introduced a Bill in Parliament in 2019 to give them ST status, the same has been pending since.

The group is now blaming the BJP-led Union government for ‘playing with the sentiments’ of the six communities despite assurances from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Bongaigaon.

It was the erstwhile Congress-led Assam government that had sent a proposal to the Centre to include these six tea tribe communities in the ST category in December 2013, after the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) spearheaded the demand.

The Mancha holds some significance in Assam’s political landscape, as the six communities comprise around 30 per cent of the state’s electorate.

Tea garden workers, who keep the wheels rolling in Assam’s massive tea industry, first came to the state as indentured immigrants during the colonial regime. The demand for including the tea tribes under the ST category started gaining ground after Independence.

Researcher Dhruba Pratim Sharma wrote in his paper, 6 Demand of ‘Tea Tribes’ for Scheduled Tribe Status in Assam: A Review, that the demand of the tea tribes to be included in the ST list was faced with stiff resistance from the existing ST communities, making the issue a hotly contested one.

The communities already listed under the ST category in Assam are Bodo, Mising, Karbi, Kuki, Dimasa, Deori, Tiwa, Sonowal, Kachari, and Rava.

Notably, the saffron party in its poll manifesto before the 2016 Assam Assembly elections promised that if it were to be elected to power, the state government would work closely with the Union government to provide ST status to the six communities in a time-bound manner.

The ‘delay’ in granting ST status to the six communities could turn out to be an important issue during the Lok Sabha polls. Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad general secretary Diganta Tanuli recently said his organisation would campaign against the BJP in the 2024 general elections if the community was not granted ST status.

Whereas, All Assam Adivasi Students’ Association president Stephen Lakra said the BJP does not have the intent to pass the Bill.

Meanwhile, the Soy Janagosthi Joutha Mancha has announced that it will stage a protest in Delhi on November 30 to highlight its demand.