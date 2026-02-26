EPS’s manifesto ladder: How AIADMK is stepping up to outdo DMK in battle of sops

(As Tamil Nadu gears up for the Assembly polls, every Thursday, Arun Janardhanan decodes the electoral trends, political signals, and campaign moves shaping the contest.)

In Tamil Nadu, welfare politics is rarely a debate over whether the state should spend. It is a contest over how, on whom, and – most importantly – who gets to brand it.

For the upcoming state Assembly elections, the Opposition AIADMK’s chief Edappadi K Palaniswami’s three-phase manifesto rollout, whose last one was unveiled Tuesday, reads like a familiar Tamil Nadu genre: not a rupture from the “freebie culture” but an escalation of it, an attempt to outbid a ruling DMK that has already turned welfare delivery into a daily PR exercise.

And it is happening at an awkward moment for the AIADMK: the DMK’s prospects, by most accounts, look steady in a crowded three-cornered political landscape (or even four with former Jayalalithaa aide V K Sasikala floating a new party Tuesday), even as the government’s campaign machinery keeps projecting economic growth, a “Dravidian model”, and a long list of schemes already implemented.

So Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, has chosen the oldest weapon in the state’s political armoury: promise relief that feels immediate, measurable, and slightly bigger than what exists. The first phase began with women. The AIADMK pledged to double the monthly cash assistance to women heads of ration card-holding families to Rs 2,000, up from the DMK’s Rs 1,000 under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. It also promised something the DMK has not: free bus travel for men in city buses, while retaining the existing free travel for women.

He has placed housing front and centre: land acquisition and free concrete houses in rural areas, apartments in urban areas, and separate houses for Scheduled Caste (SC) families when sons form independent households – an echo, in ambition if not in branding, of the welfare-state logic the DMK has pursued through its own housing scheme.

Then came phase two: social security pension up to Rs 2,000, complete waiver of education loans, and three free LPG cylinders each year for eligible ration card holders. The rhetoric was calibrated: not “slogans”, but “measurable relief”. Not just compassion, but dignity. The policy list also had cultural offerings – compensation for Jallikattu deaths and injuries, subsidy support for authorised events – and minority sops, including interest-free loans for women from Muslim, Christian and other minority communities.

The third phase raised the headline number: a one-time Rs 10,000 payment to every household, framed as “compassionate relief” against higher property tax, house tax and electricity charges. Alongside it, monthly stipends for job seekers (Rs 2,000 for graduates registered with employment exchanges; Rs 1,000 for those educated up to Class 12), higher fishing ban relief, a Pongal cash gift, expanded free power units for weavers, and waiver of cooperative bank loans for pavement vendors.

Seen together, the three phases are not random. They form a ladder: women, universal household relief, coupled with sector-specific schemes that target groups the Tamil Nadu parties have historically treated as decisive constituencies – youth, fishermen, weavers and vendors.

It also reveals the basic tactical challenge facing the AIADMK. The DMK is not merely promising, it is appearing to deliver – through credit transfers, government advertising, and the persuasive convenience of incumbency. One reason the women’s rights grant remains politically potent is precisely its scale, covering more than a crore women with an annual outlay of Rs 14,400 crore in the 2026-27 state Budget. The question is no longer whether the state can provide welfare, but rather who does it better, and who can claim credit.

This is where EPS’s strategy becomes readable: The logic of ‘Rs 5 more than what the DMK offers’ is the political grammar of competitive welfare in the state. If the DMK’s Rs 1,000 is framed as rights and recognition, the AIADMK’s Rs 2,000 becomes not merely a raise, but a challenge to the incumbent’s moral claim.

Still, even in Tamil Nadu – where the line between “freebies” and “welfare” has always been contested – numbers eventually collide with the state’s balance sheet. The state’s fiscal deficit is at around 3% of state GDP in recent Budget estimates, with debt and borrowing projections continuing to sit prominently in political attacks and defences.

The AIADMK’s proposed one-time Rs 10,000 payment to every household, by itself, quickly becomes a sum that looks less like a welfare plank and more like a fiscal event, especially when stacked with the permanent monthly commitments: Rs 2,000 grants, pension hikes, unemployment stipends, LPG support. The design may be politically elegant but the cumulative bill is harder to gloss over.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, so far, has offered just one fresh escalation: double the monthly grant for 1.31 crore women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, announced on the same day Rs 5,000 landed in their accounts in a single shot.

Now, the AIADMK is in the process of mounting an aggressive campaign to amplify its promises – posters, billboards and hoardings have begun to spring up across the state, particularly around ration shops, bus shelters and other public gathering points. The party machinery appears determined to ensure that its message travels faster than the math behind it.

Tamil Nadu has seen this scenario before – sometimes with significant outcomes, sometimes with policy complications. Consider an older welfare debate from the AIADMK’s own tenure: the shift from free chappals to shoes and socks for government school students. The intention – health, dignity, mobility – was defensible. But the critique was characteristic of the state: Don’t imitate private-school aesthetics and call it reform; durability, hygiene, climate suitability matter; consult child specialists; don’t let symbolism outrun design. In other words: Welfare is not only about giving, but about how it works on the ground.

And then the long arc that every Tamil Nadu welfare argument ultimately returns to: the meal schemes. The state’s noon-meal legacy is so embedded that it has its own folklore of sceptics. In the mid-1970s, as the story goes, a Planning Commission member asked the then CM M G Ramachandran, or MGR, whether he planned to run schools or eateries – a line that became, in Tamil Nadu’s telling, the punchline of North Indian technocracy failing to read the state’s social logic. Today, that same logic is invoked to defend new nutrition schemes, cash transfers, and social guarantees: Welfare is not charity, it is infrastructure for dignity.

Which is why EPS’s manifesto ladder should not be dismissed as mere desperation, even if it carries a whiff of it. If the DMK is running a “development-and-delivery” campaign, the AIADMK is trying to restore the older Tamil Nadu mood: the election as a referendum on household pressure, price rise, daily burden. The language – “reduce the burden”, “restore hope”, “meaningful welfare” – is designed to make fiscal debates feel like kitchen-table arithmetic.

But the question hovering over the AIADMK’s manifesto is not whether people like welfare. The deeper question is whether voters believe the post-election scenario being painted is deliverable – or whether the promises are meant primarily to puncture the DMK’s sense of inevitability, and to remind the electorate that the Opposition can still compete in the only arena that reliably moves votes across caste and geography: direct relief.

In Tamil Nadu, “freebie” is often what outsiders call it. Inside the state, it is what parties call governance – until the bill arrives.