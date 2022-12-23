EPS sends legal notice to OPS for ‘forging AIADMK letterhead, misrepresentation’

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday sent a legal notice to O Panneerselvam questioning what he called as a “fraudulent and illegal notice” issued by the ousted AIADMK leader under the letterhead of the party.

The legal notice was sent a day after Panneerselvam targeted Palaniswami, known as EPS, and challenged him to found a new party “instead of capturing the party using money power”.

The legal notice sent to Panneerselvam, known as OPS, who was expelled from the party in July, questioned his authority to make a statement that served as ‘a headquarters announcement’, which was shared on his official Twitter account and widely reported in the media.

The notice said the act of OPS “misrepresented” himself as a coordinator and treasurer of the AIADMK and that he also called a meeting of the office-holders of the party headquarters and district secretaries.

The notice accused OPS of forgery citing that he used a “forged seal” on the notice dated December 17 in which he claimed that it was issued with his concurrence as the ‘Party Coordinator, Treasurer and Former Chief Minister.”

OPS, before he was ousted from the party, was holding the post of party coordinator. Panneerselvam served as Tamil Nadu chief minister thrice — twice when the late J Jayalalithaa had to step down due to corruption charges and convictions, and once after her demise.

After he was expelled, Panneerselvam reportedly joined hands with V K Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, two former AIADMK leaders who were expelled from the party when it was controlled by both EPS and OPS.

However, EPS did not hesitate to oust party coordinator OPS four months ago as he had total control over the party leadership and unwavering backing of leaders across the state.

“Such an act is outright illegal, amounts to fraudulent misrepresentation and forgery and, as such, you are liable to be punished as per the law of the land,” EPS said in his legal notice. “Panneerselvam had resorted to cheap tactics of forging the seal of the headquarters of the AIADMK and party letterhead, which is wholly a criminal act, liable for punishment under the law,” the notice states.

The notice said that OPS has “no semblance of right to misrepresent” himself and call himself a “Coordinator and Treasurer of the AIADMK Party” because he was expelled from the primary membership of the party on July 11, 2022. The notice reminded OPS that he is no longer a member of the AIADMK.

Citing the Madras high court order dated July 20,2022 and a Supreme Court order supporting the same, the notice said courts have categorically held that OPS had created a warlike situation and attacked the party headquarters, and as a result, possession of the headquarters was given to the interim general Secretary (EPS).

“Apart from the criminal nature of his conduct, Panneerselvam has deliberately and willfully acted in contravention of the orders of the High Court and Supreme Court, that will attract several civil and other consequences in law,” the notice pointed out.