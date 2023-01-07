Electoral rolls: Who is up, who is down

The Election Commission’s annual exercise to revise electoral rolls concluded on January 5, with the publication of the final electoral rolls with January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date. This revision was the first one since the government amended the election laws to allow four qualifying dates for every year — January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1. Additions, deletions and changes to entries on the rolls were incorporated during the Special Summary Revision (SSR), 2023, that started in July last year.

Andhra Pradesh: Total voters fall, but huge jump in first-timers

The number of voters in Andhra Pradesh fell by 7,51,41, even as the number of first-time voters shot up to 3.03 lakh.

State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena published the final electoral rolls on Thursday, putting the total number of voters at 3,99,84,868.

At the end of SSR-2022, Andhra had a total of 4,07,36,279 voters as on January 5, 2022.

As per the final roll released on Thursday, the number of women voters in Andhra stood at 2,02,21,455, male at 1,97,59,489 and third gender at 3,924. The number of first-time electors in the 18-19 age bracket jumped up to 3,03,225 from just 78,438 in the draft rolls published in November last year.

Madhya Pradesh: 13 lakh new voters, highest addition in five years

The state has 5.39 crore voters in total and 13.39 lakh new names have been added after a special revision of electoral rolls, the state’s chief electoral officer Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said Friday.

The addition of more than 13 lakh new names to the electoral rolls is the highest compared to the past revisions in five years, an official release informed.

As on January 5, the number of male voters in the state stood at 2.79 crore, the count of women electors was 2.6 crore, while that of third gender persons was 1,432, the release said.

As per the release, there are 7,40,261 voters above the age of 80 years and 5,07,865 persons with disabilities.

More women voters were added than men in 41 of the 52 districts in the state, the release said.

“A total of 1,08,766 advance applications were received from voters above 17 years of age for inclusion in the electoral rolls as they will turn 18 before the four cut-off dates, which are January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1,” Rajan told news agency PTI.

Tripura: Bru migrants to vote for first time

For the first time in Tripura, Bru migrants, who were displaced from Mizoram and given permanent resettlement in the state, would be eligible to cast their vote in the coming Assembly elections.

“Out of 6,302 Bru families, names of 5,505 families have been enrolled in the electoral rolls during the special summary revision. Around 800 families who could not settle in the designated rehabilitation places did not feature in the final electoral rolls. Only 12-15 per cent Brus remain out of the electoral rolls and their names can be registered once they go to the designated places,” a senior election official said on Friday.

Maharashtra: 9.02 cr voters

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer Shrikant Deshpande told reporters Thursday that Maharashtra has 9,02,85,801 voters after revision.

As many as 9,21,453 voters were added after the draft publication, of which 4,77,953 were deleted, leaving the roll with a net addition of 4,43,500, the official said.

– With PTI inputs