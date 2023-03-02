Election Result Tripura 2023 analysis: How BJP+, Left-Congress, TIPRA performed in the polls

Though the initial trends in Tripura election results indicated a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies, as counting progressed, BJP+ saw its lead diminish as the Left Front-Congress alliance and the TIPRA party gained seats.

Latest trends on the ground suggest BJP is leading in 20+ seats, TIPRA Motha in 13 seats while the CPI(M) and Congress parties are leading in 10 and 5 seats respectively. Other candidates are leading in 2 seats.

Here’s how key candidates are performing.

📌 Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma is trailing in the Charilam constituency behind TIPRA Motha candidate Subodh Debbarma by more than 1,000 votes.

📌 CM Dr Manik Saha is leading above Congress candidate Ashish Kumar Saha by over 300 votes at the end of the third round of counting.

📌 Labour Minister Bhagaban Das is trailing at Pabiacherra behind Congress candidate Satyaban Das by over 1,400 votes by end of the second round.

📌 CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhary, who is touted to be the CM candidate of the Left-Congress partnership, is leading at Sabroom assembly constituency over BJP candidate Shankar Roy by over 600 votes.

📌 Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha is leading over BJP candidate Moboshwor Ali who jumped the boat to BJP, by over 3,300 votes by end of the first round of counting.

📌 Veteran BJP leader and candidate at Ramnagar constituency Surajit Dutta arrived at Umakanta Academy counting centre in a wheelchair. He expressed confidence in winning and said he would wait till the end of counting to comment further. Dutta is faced by human rights activist cum High Court lawyer, who is supported by the Left-Congress partnership.

📌 Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty is leading over CPIM candidate and former Assembly deputy speaker Pabitra Kar by over 800 votes at the end of the second round of counting.

(As reported by Express’ Debraj Deb)