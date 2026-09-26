Divide within Election Commission unites bitter Bengal rivals TMC, CPM

Bitter rivals in West Bengal for decades, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI(M) have opened communication channels amid the Opposition’s concerns over revelations in The Indian Express about the divide in the Election Commission (EC) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The two parties are founding members of the Opposition INDIA bloc but had eschewed any formal communication or contact until now.

Sources said Mamata Banerjee and CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby spoke over the phone on Friday and discussed the need for Opposition parties to come together and launch a campaign to protect the credibility of the EC, the electoral process, and democracy. Banerjee also spoke to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and urged him to convene a meeting of the INDIA bloc immediately, if possible on Monday or Tuesday next week, the sources said.

The telephonic conversation between Banerjee and Baby came two days after the CPI(M) general secretary wrote to her and other leaders of the INDIA bloc and non-BJP parties, urging all to come together for a meeting to discuss the developments related to the poll panel. Springing a surprise, Banerjee replied to Baby on Thursday and agreed with him that a “truly extraordinary situation” had developed.

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“As you are aware, the exposé on the Election Commission of India (ECI) that appeared in The Indian Express on 23 September 2026 is explosive. It reveals the authoritarian manner in which the ECI is functioning. This is a truly extraordinary situation in which the credibility of the ECI and our democracy is at stake. The ECI has been overriding all the objections we have raised regarding its functioning and pushing through the SIR process. More than 13 crore voters are being denied their right to vote,” Baby wrote on September 23.

Baby said it would be prudent for the Opposition to meet and deliberate “with the urgency that the situation warrants”. The CPI(M) leader said people were looking at the Opposition to defend the values of democracy, secularism, and the right to vote. The parties could decide on a mutually convenient date and place to meet and discuss how to respond to “this extraordinary situation”, he wrote.

Sources said Baby also wrote to non-INDIA bloc parties such as BRS, AAP, DMK, Tamil Nadu’s ruling party TVK, BJD, and the Cockroach Janta Party.

Banerjee is learnt to have told Baby that the INDIA bloc parties must meet immediately and forge a joint strategy. The former CM of West Bengal and her party have been at loggerheads with the EC for some years now.

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Also Read | 14 times in 10 months, two Election Commissioners objected on record to poll panel steps

Parties in touch with each other

Sources said INDIA bloc leaders have been in touch since The Indian Express investigation revealed the divide within the EC. The investigation revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times in 10 months to SIR-related decisions taken without their knowledge and glaring gaps in processes. The EC responded to the investigation on September 23, acknowledging the Commissioners’ written notes but described them as part of the panel’s “decision-making process”. However, it neither responded to any of the concerns raised by the Commissioners nor stated whether or how it addressed them.

The Opposition parties have demanded the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, an impartial probe into the functioning of the EC to be supervised by the Supreme Court, and a halt to the SIR exercise. On Thursday, the parties also decided to give a fresh notice in Parliament seeking Kumar’s removal.

The conversation between Banerjee and Baby comes at a time when the TMC — routed in the Assembly elections months ago — is facing an existential crisis. After its legislative and Parliamentary wings split, the party faced another setback when the EC froze its symbol and name earlier this month.