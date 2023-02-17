EC recognises Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, allots name and symbol

Ruling on a dispute that began in June last year, the Election Commission decided Friday that the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the real Shiv Sena as opposed to the group led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In its 77-page order, the three-member commission relied on the test of majority, which the Shinde faction was able to prove it had with the support of 40 out of 67 MLAs and MLCs in Maharashtra and 13 out of 22 MPs in both Houses of Parliament.

The EC decided that the “test of party Constitution” could not be relied upon as the party had not submitted a copy of its amended Constitution in 2018 and the document itself had been changed to become more undemocratic.

The EC ordered that the party name and symbol of ‘Bow and Arrow’ would be retained by the Shinde group and the name and symbol that had been allotted to it last year as an interim measure – Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and ‘two swords and a shield’ – would be frozen and not used.

The EC also ordered Shinde to amend the 2018 Constitution in line with the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the EC’s guidelines on internal democracy of parties.

After the Election Commission’s order, members of the Eknath Shinde camp celebrate in Tembhinaka on Friday (Express/Deepak Joshi) After the Election Commission’s order, members of the Eknath Shinde camp celebrate in Tembhinaka on Friday (Express/Deepak Joshi)

The EC ruling in favour of the Shinde faction comes at a time when the issue of the rift within the Shiv Sena is pending in the Supreme Court. It is likely that the Uddhav faction will challenge the EC ruling before the top court.

For the ongoing by-elections to the Chinchwad and Kasba Peth Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra, the EC said the Thackeray faction could continue to use the interim name and symbol – Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and ‘flaming torch’.

“The paradox of India being the world’s largest democracy and its political field being occupied by some parties which are being treated as fiefdoms is disconcerting,” the EC noted in the order.

The EC noted that during the course of the dispute it learned that the party constitution had been amended in 2018 to give the Shiv Sena’s Paksha Pramukh powers to appoint most office-bearers. Thackeray had been elected to the post in 2018 for five years, while Shinde was appointed “Shiv Sena leader”.

The petition was filed by Shinde on July 19, 2022, in which he said he was the “Shiv Sena Mukhya Neta” and that there was dissatisfaction among Shiv Sena members with the “corruption in the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government and the alliance of Shiv Sena with political parties of different ideology”.