Shinde-Fadnavis turn focus on governance, push for solar to power ailing farm sector

While grappling with various political issues, including the formidable task of expanding the cabinet, the fledgling Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra has now turned its focus on the agricultural challenges facing the state.

The new government seems to be gearing up to implement its proposal to ensure at least eight hours of uninterrupted power supply during the daytime to farmers in rural Maharashtra. The government is looking to scale up the generation of solar power as part of this plan with the objective to make farming more economical and sustainable. It believes that besides proving to be “good economics”, the plan would also ensure uninterrupted daytime power for farmers.

The senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, said, “Due to erratic power supply farmers in several rural areas are forced to take to fields late night. It goes against nature and causes a lot of hardship to farmers.” To resolve this “long-pending issue”, Fadnavis said, “Solar power can be an alternative,” claiming that “at least 30 per cent agriculture feeders in the state will be powered by solar energy within a year”.

Maharashtra accounts for a total of 1.52 crore farmers, 78 per cent of whom are included in the category of small and marginal farmers. Although the state government has extended power supply to farmers through cross subsidies, power outages in rural belt have been a recurring problem, which often force farmers to take to the fields after midnight so that they could get uninterrupted power supply for the next six to eight hours.

Amid rising challenges on the energy front, the Shinde-BJP government is exploring various ways to facilitate the regular power supply to thousands of villages across the state.

The state energy sector has been beset by various troubles, including inadequate coal supplies as well as the increasing expenditure on importing coals meant to bridge these gaps. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd ( MSEDCL) has been reeling under over Rs 70,000 crore pending arrears due to non-payment of bills, with its liabilities surging to about Rs 45,000 crore.

In 2018, the then BJP-led government in Maharashtra (headed by the then CM Devendra Fadnavis) had rolled out the Mukyamantri Saur (solar) Krishi Vahini Yojna for power generation through solar energy, which generated 200 MW at its initial stages. However, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government – involving the Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress party – taking charge in November 2019, the scheme had since been put on the back burner.

In the wake of the Covid-induced lockdowns, power outages intensified in rural Maharashtra.

The state’s agricultural sector was severely hit as many farmers’ power connections were disconnected for non-payment of arrears. Thousands of farmers complained of receiving inflated electricity bills. It was then also alleged that many farmers’ applications for agriculture pumps, which are regarded as essential for drawing power and water to irrigate fields, went unattended, resulting in 1.5 lakh such applications pending during 2019-2022.

The problems of the farmers have mounted as the power crisis has raged despite a good monsoon for the last two years in the state.

After taking oath as the CM on June 30, Eknath Shinde, the leader of the rebel Sena faction, announced that various projects scrapped by the MVA government would be revived. Less than 24 hours after taking the reins of the state, the Shinde-BJP government took the decision to revive the Metro car shed project at Aarey Colony in Mumbai.

To push for solar energy to boost the power supply to the farm sector, the state government is aiming to make it more feasible, even as it prepares to provide both financial and logistical support for the purpose.

A senior state official, who has been entrusted with this project, said, “An annual power subsidy of Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 crore is given to farmers. If we power the agriculture feeders by solar energy, the annual subsidies can be saved. Instead, this amount can be utilised in strengthening the solar infrastructure in Maharashtra.”

The government is however moving cautiously in this regard, proposing to put the agriculture feeders on solar power in phases. “It is our target to see 30 per cent agriculture feeders are turned on solar power. Sustainable farming is integral to empowerment and enhanced livelihood of farmers,” said Fadnavis.