scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Did Eknath Shinde once want to join Cong? Ashok Chavan’s claim shakes CM, stirs Opposition

Chavan says their meeting happened in 2017, when Shinde was part of Fadnavis govt; punches hole in Shinde claim of acting solely to serve Hindutva cause.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis inspect the Coastal road project, in Mumbai. (PTI, file)

EVEN AS talk has been on over his own political motivations, one reason being his meeting with BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has come up with a “disclosure” that has stirred the other side’s ranks.

Chavan has alleged that back in 2017, when Eknath Shinde, the current Chief Minister, was a minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena government, he had come to him with a proposal to join hands with the Congress.

Much water has, of course, flown down the bridge since, with Shinde having revolted earlier this year, only to join hands with the BJP. But Chavan’s “revelation” punctures holes in Shinde’s repeated assertion that he split with the Uddhav Shiv Sena so as to preserve “real Hindutva”, which according to him was getting diluted due to Uddhav’s alliance with the Congress and NCP.

Newsmaker |Mukul Wasnik: In the muddled Cong president poll race, a Maharashtra Dalit leader pops up as dark horse

Speaking to local reporters in his hometown Nanded on Friday, Chavan, who was Maharashtra CM in 2008-10, said: “Shinde had come along with a Sena delegation and proposed to snap ties with the BJP. I told him that the Sena should also consult NCP president Sharad Pawar, and if he agrees, I would talk to the Congress’s central leadership. But nothing happened after that.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...Premium
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...Premium
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decadesPremium
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decades

As per Chavan, the alleged meeting took place at a time when the BJP and the Sena’s alliance was under stress ahead of the local polls that year. Both the parties went on to fight the elections independently.

Don't miss |Mrs Uddhav Thackeray’s star appearance on Eknath Shinde turf has Sena applauding, speculating

NCP state president Jayant Patil suggested they had no reason to doubt Chavan. “His statement could be true. We all know the reason why the present Chief Minister snapped ties with his previous boss,” Patil said, hinting that Shinde’s revolt was triggered by political ambition, same as allegedly in 2017.

For Shinde, the timing of Chavan’s statement is uncomfortable, to say the least. There are just days to go for the Dussehra celebrations of October 5, which will be a big test to determine supremacy between the two Senas. With the Uddhav Sena stealing a march by getting court backing to host his faction’s rally at the Sena’s traditional Shivaji Park ground, the Shinde Sena is going all out for its corresponding show in the Bandra Kurla Complex area.

Advertisement
Political Pulse |Navratri the stage for Maximum City battle, BJP outdoes Uddhav Sena

Shinde Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske hit back by referring to allegations against Chavan in the Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society scam, and said the former CM was trying to divert the issue and to stay in the spotlight. Mhaske, however, did not directly refer to what Chavan had said or refute it.

Shinde Sena leader and Minister Gulabrao Patil tried to pin the blame on Uddhav, who was leading the united Sena at the time, while not denying Chavan’s claim either. “What’s the big deal in it? If Shinde had gone then, it must be because the leadership told him,” Gulabrao Patil said.

Apart from causing Shinde jitters, the statement could acerbate the tensions between his Sena and the BJP. The two sides have already shared unpleasant exchanges over appointment of guardian ministers of districts, with a section of the BJP of the view that the Shinde camp is consolidating itself at the expense of the BJP.

Advertisement

However, publicly, the BJP has been cautious, with its Mumbai president Ashish Shelar saying Chavan should “follow decorum in politics”.

For Chavan, the statement helps shut out the unsavoury attention that has been on him for a while. He has been hard pressed to explain not being present for the trust vote of the Shinde-Fadnavis ministry after the fall of the MVA coalition government, and to have met Fadnavis last month during Ganesh Chaturthi.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 01:26:43 pm
Next Story

Skywatching in October 2022: Mars changing course, Orionid meteor shower, and more

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement