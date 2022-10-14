ED writes to Jharkhand Police, seeks details of FIRs, chargesheet against ministers, others

Names of senior government officers and prominent politicians including Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato have emerged in letters sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Jharkhand Police.

Based on 25 separate complaints received by it, the ED has sought details of FIRs or chargesheet filed against the people named in the letters.

The letters were sent by the ED on August 16 this year. However, the agency has attached only two complaints received by it with the mail and kept the identity of the remaining complainants anonymous. Sources in the ED said they are yet to receive any inputs from the police.

Consider the complaints mentioned in some of the letters:

# Complaint against Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato says Mahato and his PA Pawan Kumar “have acquired illegal properties at different places by misusing his official position and by using funds/money withdrawn from the government treasury.”

# Complaint against IAS officer KK Khandelwal says that he acquired illegal properties while he was posted in the Higher and Technical Education department of Jharkhand.

# Complaint against SP Amit Renu says that he acquired illegal properties when he was posted in the Giridih district, and is also “involved in illegal activities of coal…. and transfer posting of officers under the Jharkhand government.”

# Complaint against IAS officer Dilip Jha says that as the deputy commissioner of Pakur between June 2017 and November 2018, Jha acquired illegal properties and was involved in “illegal commercial activities of mines and stones and sand.” The ED said that the complainant wrote to the prime minister’s office and the home minister among others but his complaint was ‘suppressed’.

Advertisement

# Complaint against illegal coal mining in Dhanbad: “It is alleged that illegal coal mining has been taking place in Dhanbad by mining mafia Makko Singh and his son Bablu Singh in connivance with SSP Sanjeev Kumar, Ramesh Gope, Ramashankar Singh, Vinod Kumar, Sanjay Singh among others…They have acquired illegal properties in their name and in the name of their family members.”

# Complaint against Vinod Pratap, proprietor of Grid Consultant Architect company: “It is alleged that Kumar….is very close to CM Hemant Soren and his media advisor Abhishek Prasad. He has acquired illegal properties…”

# Complaint against Bharat Coking Coal’s senior manager BN Behra and Chief Vigilance Officer Animesh Kumar, says they have acquired illegal properties by misusing their official position.

Advertisement

# Complaint against a doctor of Orchid Medical Centre Ranchi: “It is alleged that doctor Jayant Kumar Ghosh is involved in malpractices, compromising thousands of lives, and has acquired properties worth crores.” The letter adds that the complainant has filed an FIR against Ghosh for medical negligence resulting in the death of his son.

# Complaint against Anil Kumar Singh, sub divisional police officer of Giridih, says he is involved in money laundering through shell companies. “He is also associated with Giridih MLA Sudivya Sonu, who is accused of criminal activities.”

# Complaint against Gitanjali Kumari, District Fisheries Officer in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district, says she “looted government funds and did not follow the rules and regulations of the department.”

# Complaint against the wife of one restaurant owner says “she earned money disproportionate to her known sources of income and is involved in money laundering by way of funding the naxalites.”

In its internal communication dated August 23, the Inspector General of Police( Headquarters) Akhilesh Jha wrote to the Inspector General of CID demanding immediate action on the letters.

Advertisement

“….The Assistant Director of ED (Ranchi) has asked for copies of FIRs/chargesheets, if any, against those named in the letters. The same may be made available to the police headquarters,” Jha’s letter stated.

On September 7, the IG (CID) wrote to all the senior superintendent police officers in the state demanding the details sought by IGP Jha.

Advertisement

Jha, when asked if he had received replies to his letter, said: “I am not in a position to comment whether or not replies have been sent.”

A source in the government said: “It will take some time before we can give all information sought by the ED since police stations are yet to provide the relevant details.”

Advertisement

A source in the ED said: “People have got faith in the ED hence they have written to us. We have asked the state government for details. We will decide on the next course of action once we get the relevant information.”

The ED has been conducting raids in Jharkhand against illegal minings.

In Sahibganj district, the ED found out that illegal mining and transportation worth 1,000 crores of rupees was being carried out by Hemant Soren’s aide Pankaj Mishra.

The ED had earlier arrested IAS officer Pooja Singh, a 2000-batch officer belonging to the Jharkhand cadre, in the MGNREGA scam.

The agency is currently also investigating the role of businessman Amit Aggarwal, who has been arrested for ‘trapping’ lawyer Rajeev Kumar. Rajeev was representing a petitioner in two PILs against CM Hemant Soren.

One of the petitions accused Soren of money laundering through shell companies including one registered in the name of Amit Aggarwal.

The ED has alleged that funds from illegal mining activity in Sahibganj were also laundered through the accounts of Amit Aggarwal.