Eastern Nagaland MLAs decide to participate in elections in face of poll boycott call

As elections in Nagaland draw close, the 20 legislators from the state’s eastern districts have resolved to participate in the electoral process against the backdrop of a poll boycott call given by tribal bodies and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO).

Following an emergency meeting by the Eastern Nagaland Legislator’s Union on the ENPO’s decision to abstain from the assembly elections, the 20 MLAs from constituencies in the eastern districts resolved to participate in the elections “since the Election has been notified by the ECI on the 18th of January 2023.”

“We met yesterday and made a resolution to participate in the elections,” an MLA — one among the 20 who participated in the ENLU meeting Sunday — told The Indian Express. He added that a copy of the meeting’s resolution has been sent to the ENPO but they had not heard back from the body yet.

In August 2022, the influential ENPO passed a resolution to abstain from participating in the 2023 assembly polls unless the demand for the formation of a separate state — comprising the six eastern Nagaland districts of Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang — is met. These districts account for 20 of the 60 seats in the assembly and are primarily inhabited by members of seven tribes: Konyak, Khiamniungan, Chang, Sangtam, Tikhir, Phom, and Yimkhiung.

Since the notification of the election schedule was released on January 28, several tribal bodies — Konyak Union, Chang Khulei Setshang, Tikhir Tribal Council, Yimkhiung Tribal Council, Khiamniungan Tribal Council, Phom Peoples’ Council, and United Sangtam Likhüm Pümji — have resolved to abstain from the elections in support of the ENPO’s August resolution. In the case of most, this resolution also comes with a decision to not allow political campaigns in their territories and disallow members of their community to file nominations.

The ENPO — which has been negotiating with the Home Ministry —has scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday “to discuss the present pressing issues”.

The polls for the 60-member Nagaland assembly will be conducted in a single phase on February 27. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.