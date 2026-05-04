Early trends indicate a Congress revival in Kerala as Pinarayi-led coalition lags

One and a half hours into counting of votes for the Kerala assembly elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) appears to have gained an upper hand. Early trends from 139 out of 140 seats indicate the UDF is leading in 89 and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in 44, while the BJP-led NDA has the lead in five seats.

Apart from retaining the lead in its traditional strongholds of Ernakulam and Malappuram, UDF candidates are leading in several seats currently held by the LDF in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode and Palakkad, early trends indicate.