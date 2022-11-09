Politics | DY Chandrachud sworn in: President, PM, political leaders wish 50th CJI

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the chief ministers of different states extended their wishes to DY Chandrachud after he was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI). Chadrachud took over from CJI UU Lalit, whose tenure ended Tuesday.

President Murmu shared pictures from the swearing-in ceremony. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Congratulations to D. Justice DY Chandrachud on being sworn in as India’s Chief Justice. Wishing him a fruitful tenure ahead.”

Dr Justice D.Y. Chandrachud sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Congratulating the new CJI, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Best wishes to him and look forward to work in very close coordination to ensure speedy delivery of Justice.”

Met and congratulated Dr Justice DY Chandrachud and congratulated him on being appointed as the 50th Chief Justice Of India!

I am looking forward to work in close coordination, and to provide support in ensuring speedy delivery of Justice to the citizens.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “I extend my best wishes to Justice DY Chandrachud ji on assuming the office of the Chief Justice of India. May he successfully uphold the cause of law and justice in our society in the times to come.”

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma were among those who congratulated Justice Chandrachud. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Many congratulations and best wishes to Hon Dr Justice DY Chandrachud ji on taking oath as the Chief Justice of India! Maharashtra wishes you the very best!”

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said, “Heartiest Congratulations to Hon’ble Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud on becoming the 50th #ChiefJusticeofIndia historically 44 years after his father.”

Sharing an opinion piece published in The Indian Express about the Chief Justice, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said, “Prof C.RajKumar has written an engaging, agenda-setting article in today’s @IndianExpress outlining some of the critical issues facing the judiciary as the 50th Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, assumes office today.”

Prof C.RajKumar has written an engaging, agenda-setting article in today's @IndianExpress outlining some of the critical issues facing the judiciary as the 50th Chief Justice of India, Hon'ble Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, assumes office today.

Cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh said, “I am sure with your knowledge and vast experience, you will not only protect our Constitution but will also ensure speedy, affordable and equitable justice to people.”

Chandrachud played a pivotal role in the digitisation of the judiciary and was part of benches that delivered landmark verdicts on issues such as the Ayodhya land dispute, Section 377, and the right to privacy.

The apex court’s most senior judge follows in the footsteps of his father and former CJI, the late Y V Chandrachud, who was at the helm of the judiciary from February 22, 1978, to July 11, 1985. Chandrachud will be in office for two years till November 10, 2024. Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65.

