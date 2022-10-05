Hashtag Politics | From PM Modi to Sonia Gandhi, here’s how political leaders celebrated Dussehra

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur and Congress president Sonia Gandhi offering prayers at a temple in Karnataka to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) rechristening the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), here’s how political leaders in India celebrated Dussehra on Wednesday.

PM Modi addresses rally in Himachal, says people gifted with development projects

On the occasion of Dussehra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, along with several other developmental projects. Sounding the poll bugle with a show of strength at a rally in Bilaspur, Modi said that on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, people in the region have been gifted development projects worth hundreds of crores. The people of Bilaspur have been given dual gifts of education and health, he added.

The iconic Dussehra celebrations in Kullu are underway. PM @narendramodi has joined the programme after his previous programme in Bilaspur. pic.twitter.com/CDWD0G9Dhu — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 5, 2022

Post the inauguration, PM Modi participated in Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

PM @narendramodi at the Rath of Bhagwan Shri Raghunath Ji during the Kullu Dussehra celebrations. pic.twitter.com/6bzd3XnGXo — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 5, 2022

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, through his Twitter handle wished the people of India on Dussehra. “Many many congratulations to all the countrymen on Vijayadashami, the symbol of victory. I wish that this auspicious occasion brings courage, restraint and positive energy in everyone’s life,” he tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi offers Dussehra prayers in Karnataka

Congress president Sonia Gandhi offered Dussehra prayers at the Bheemanakolli temple in Begur village of HD Kote assembly segment in Karnataka. Earlier in the morning, Gandhi, who is in the state to take part in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, prayed to the presiding deity at the old temple in the village near Nagarhole forest reserve. She was accompanied by village panchayat members and local MLA Anil Kumar C.

The #Dusshera festival is about a resolve to walk on the path of truth, duty & fighting injustice in the footsteps of Lord Ram. Difference is clear – ▪️56” holding vote garnering rallies in election going state of H.P. ▪️Smt. Sonia Gandhi offering prayers with simplicity👇 pic.twitter.com/D2Urs2pPJ2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 5, 2022

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Smt. Sonia Gandhi offering #Dussehra Prayers at Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur Village in H.D.Kote Assembly, Karnataka today. Simple, serene & sincere – away from politicking & in the true spirit of #vijaydashami . #Dusshera2022.”

Smt. Sonia Gandhi offering #Dussehra Prayers at Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur Village in H.D.Kote Assembly, Karnataka today. Simple, serene & sincere – away from politicking & in the true spirit of #vijaydashami .#Dusshera2022 pic.twitter.com/4lL0jNajWx — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 5, 2022

Telangana CM KCR forays into national politics

On the occasion of Vijayadashmi, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader K Chandrashekar Rao launched a national political party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, during a conclave of party leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and district-level coordinators at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha election, KCR read out the resolution and announced that the party’s general body meeting unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

టీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ పార్టీ సర్వసభ్య సమావేశంలో మాట్లాడుతున్న పార్టీ అధినేత, ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కల్వకుంట్ల చంద్రశేఖర్ ‌రావు. TRS Party President and CM Sri K Chandrashekar Rao speaking at the party’s general body meeting at Telangana Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/YfW1kr1CF5 — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) October 5, 2022

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi was launched on the occasion of Dasara at exactly 1.19 pm on Wednesday, which the party said was an “auspicious time”.

RSS chief bats for equal rights for women during annual Dussehra event

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat took part in the organisation’s annual Dussehra event in Nagpur in Maharashtra and said “It is imperative to give women independence to work and equal rights in all spheres.” “So, beginning with changes within our own families, we will have to take it to society through the organisation. Until women’s equal participation is ensured, the efforts aimed at the progress of the country will not be successful,” Bhagwat said in his speech.

Advertisement

The RSS chief also flagged the need for a “comprehensive population control policy” that applies to all “equally”, adding it was in the national interest to keep an eye on “population imbalance”. “There should be a comprehensive population control policy, which should apply to all equally, and once it is put in motion, no one should get any concessions,” Bhagwat said.

MK Stalin: Contrary to the negative narrative aimed at tarnishing its image, the DMK is not against spiritualism but is opposed to using religion for political and selfish gains, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday. While speaking at a function held under the aegis of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, in Chennai, Stalin accused his detractors of launching a disinformation campaign against him and his party.

“There is an organised campaign going online to portray that Dravidian Model governance is against spirituality and faithful sections,” he said. Taking a dig at right-wing Hindutva forces, Stalin said those who are spreading such lies are people who make use of religion and faith for their own living and vested interests.

Rahul Gandhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka, tweeted: “Burn the Lanka of hate, erase the Meghnad of violence and end the ego of Ravan. May truth and justice prevail. Wishing everyone a very Happy Vijayadashami.” Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot and several others also wished the people on Dussehra.

Advertisement

Bhupendra Patel: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Wednesday performed “shastra-puja” (worship of weapons) at his residence in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Dussehra. Patel performed puja of weapons of his security guards, which included automatic guns and pistols, with traditional rituals amidst chanting of Vedic hymns. The tradition of weapons worship was started in Gujarat when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of the state. Since then, other chief ministers have followed the tradition on Dussehra, PTI reported.

Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took part as the chief guest of the Dussehra ceremony at Red Fort, organised by the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, one of the oldest in Delhi. Actor Prabhas of ‘Baahubali’ fame also attended the event.

Earlier in the morning, Kejriwal tweeted, “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of ‘Vijay Dashami’, symbolizing the victory of good over evil and truth over falsehood. Soon the people of the country will end poverty, unemployment, inflation and illiteracy of Ravan and take the country forward and make India the number one country in the world.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Ramlila on Wednesday. (Express) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Ramlila on Wednesday. (Express)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Ujjain on Dusshera and offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple Wednesday. The chief minister arrived in the holy city around 2.30 pm. Chouhan also took part in the ‘Mahakal ki Sawari’ on Dusshera for some time, officials said, PTI reported.