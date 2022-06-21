scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Who’s Draupadi Murmu, the NDA’s presidential candidate?

Five years after her name did rounds, Odisha tribal leader gets BJP nod for President post.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 21, 2022 10:15:40 pm
Hailing from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Murmu started out as a teacher before entering politics. (PTI)

DRAUPADI MURMU, named on Tuesday as the NDA’s candidate for the presidential polls next month, was first considered a contender five years ago, when President Pranab Mukherjee was set to leave Rashtrapati Bhavan.

At the time, the Odisha tribal leader and then governor of Jharkhand was considered to be among the top choices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hailing from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Murmu started out as a teacher before entering state politics. She has been an MLA twice, on BJP ticket, from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj (2000 and 2009). During the BJP-BJD coalition government that came to power in 2000, she held the Commerce and Transport, and, subsequently, the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry portfolios. She managed to win in 2009 even as the BJP paled against the challenge put up by the by-then estranged BJD.

Before she became an MLA, Murmu served as councillor in the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat, after winning elections in 1997, and as vice-president of the BJP’s Scheduled Tribes Morcha. In 2015, Murmu was sworn in as the first woman Governor of Jharkhand.

In her personal life, Murmu has seen much tragedy, having lost both her husband Shyam Charan Murmu and two sons.

Her expected win as President – with the NDA commanding 48% of the electoral vote – will be a big boost to the BJP’s tribal push. It might also bolster the party’s hopes in Odisha, where it has been struggling to increase its footprint against a dominant BJD.

Incidentally, apart from Murmu, another name that did the rounds this time had been in contention in 2017: former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

