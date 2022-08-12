HashtagPolitics | Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

The coming together of the JD(U) and RJD has stirred Bihar and national politics – including on social media. And if there is one topic that has all agitated, it is what it means for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with both Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav dropping enough hints that national politics is on their radar.

On Thursday, Union minister and BJP Bihar leader Giriraj Singh posted a video showing a dog trying to fight two lions, captioning it “Challenge 2024”.

On Friday, he followed it up with a clip of an interview given by Tejashwi ahead of the 2020 Assembly elections, in which he promised to create 10 lakh jobs in Bihar. Singh commented pointedly that the RJD leader could fulfill this promise only if he became the CM.

बिहार के सेक्युलर सरकार के शीर्ष नेताओं ने हिंदू प्रतीक चिन्ह टीका-शिखा पर हमले शुरू कर दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/k1H2LbBQmV — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 12, 2022

Tejashwi responded by posting a longer version of the interview and said, “Don’t be so shameless. No one becomes knowledgeable just by keeping a one-foot-long braid (hinting at the choti Singh has).” Singh hit back: “Top leaders of the secular government of Bihar have started attacking symbols of Hindu religion.”

The back-and-forth went on. Tejashwi said the BJP could not save face in Bihar because of its “cheap tactics”; Singh responded that “the son of a fodder thief (a reference to Lalu Prasad)” cannot become a saint.

CM Nitish Kumar then got into the debate, saying his government would try to fulfill the 10-lakh job promise.

The BJP also questioned the Z-plus security cover for Tejashwi. Senior leader and former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted: “I was never given a bulletproof car, not Z-plus security either… Why do they need so much security? People are now scared that they have come to power.”

Nitish accused the BJP of taking “nonsense”. “He (Tejashwi) is the Deputy CM with obvious security needs. Why should he not get a cover?”

Soon after taking over, while claiming he had “no eye on the prime ministerial race”, Nitish said: “I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together.” He also warned: “They (NDA leaders) should remember that 2014 (when Modi swept elections to become the CM) is past. They need to worry about 2024.”

The Opposition was quick to react. Congratulating Nitish and Tejashwi, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin tweeted, ‘The return of the Grand Alliance in Bihar is a timely effort in the unity of secular and democratic forces of the country.”

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the JD(U)-RJD alliance in Bihar “should not be limited to government formation”. “Regional parties have & will always play a crucial role in fighting communal & divisive elements.”

Telangana MLC and daughter of CM K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, told reporters: “I feel this is a positive change for the whole nation because the era of backdoor politics has been countered very well by Mr Nitish Kumar… This backdoor politics should be stopped one way or the other.”

Claiming that “the developments in Bihar have dramatically changed the political scenario for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, especially for the BJP”, Swaraj India party leader Yogendra Yadav said: “Now we can formally announce the death of the National Democratic Alliance as the BJP’s many allies have deserted the party one after another.”

Telangana IT minister K Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, said in a veiled attack: “So, after JD(U) exiting from NDA, how many alliance partners left? Other than CBI, IT & ED of course.”

Omar Abdullah, vice-president of the National Conference, said: “I’m sure the people of Bihar will benefit greatly from the resumption of this natural partnership.”

