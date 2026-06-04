DMK to skip June 8 INDIA bloc meeting amid Congress fallout

This comes after the Congress, long-standing DMK-led alliance partner, extended support to Vijay’s TVK for formation of the new government in Tamil Nadu

Congress, long-standing DMK-led alliance partner, extended support to Vijay’s TVK for formation of the new government in Tamil Nadu (File Photo)Congress, long-standing DMK-led alliance partner, extended support to Vijay’s TVK for formation of the new government in Tamil Nadu (File Photo)
By: Express Web Desk
1 min readJun 4, 2026 06:20 PM IST First published on: Jun 4, 2026 at 06:03 PM IST

DMK will skip the June 8 INDIA bloc meeting but says the party will stand with like minded parties on issues concerning the nation.

This comes after the Congress, long-standing DMK-led alliance partner, extended support to Vijay’s TVK for formation of the new government in Tamil Nadu. The Congress said its alliance with the TVK was “not only for the formation of this government, but also for future elections to the local body organisations, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.”

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