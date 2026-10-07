Why DMK is blowing hot and cold on Rahul Gandhi over protest against CEC

While DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai has sharpened his attacks on the LoP, senior leader TKS Elangovan has “defended” Gandhi’s right to protest.

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
4 min readChennaiUpdated: Oct 7, 2026 06:35 PM IST
Gyanesh Kumar resignation, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi vadra, gyanesh kumar, election commission of india, cec resignation protest, india bloc protest new delhi, voter list deletion row, parliament street protest, akashvani bhavan detention, vote chori allegations, india bloc, election commissioner dissent report, akashvani bhavan, election commission newsLeader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being detained by police in New Delhi, Tuesday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)
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Months after the Congress walked into the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK camp to form the government in Tamil Nadu, the DMK is blowing hot and cold on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his campaign against the Election Commission (EC).

While a section of the DMK has sharpened its attacks on Gandhi, a marked contrast that reflects the changed relationship between the two parties, another section has “defended” the LoP’s right to protest.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Wednesday cited a media report on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to question why Gandhi, who has forcefully raised allegations of electoral manipulation elsewhere, had not spoken similarly about Tamil Nadu.

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“Daro Mat! (Don’t be scared),” Annadurai wrote, claiming that constituencies with large numbers of deletions disproportionately went to Vijay’s TVK.

According to Annadurai, the TVK won 84 of the 135 constituencies where more than 20,000 voters were deleted and all 10 constituencies where deletions exceeded 80,000. He asked Gandhi whether he believed the SIR had affected Tamil Nadu and the DMK, and whether the EC had acted fairly.

The figures and the claim about their electoral effect were cited by Annadurai from the media report – the inputs provided do not include an EC’s response to them.

‘Measured’ criticism

Even as Annadurai attacked Gandhi, senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan defended the Congress leader’s right to protest. “It is the right of citizens to fight against the government’s wrongdoings. That is what Rahul Gandhi did yesterday,” Elangovan said on Wednesday. He also demanded Kumar’s removal and fresh elections in states where, he alleged, the electoral process had been compromised.

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The apparent contradiction is partly explained by the political rearrangement since Tamil Nadu’s April election. The DMK subsequently left the Congress-led INDIA bloc. The TVK now governs with support from Congress and other smaller parties.

Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra protest as Delhi Police detains INDIA bloc MPs on Day 2 of anti-CEC protest. (Express Photo by Swati Mishra)

That has given the dispute over electoral rolls another layer. The DMK and Congress may still attack the same institution over the SIR, but they now approach Tamil Nadu from opposite sides of the political field.

The DMK leaders’ reactions came as Gandhi and other Opposition leaders intensified their confrontation with the EC in New Delhi. On Tuesday, Gandhi was detained at Akashvani Bhavan after police stopped Opposition MPs from marching to the poll body’s office. He subsequently staged a nine-hour sit-in.

The Opposition has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar following Express report last month that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally recorded objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions they said had been taken without their knowledge, including matters relating to the SIR.

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‘Afraid of Vijay’

Annadurai had been even more personal a day earlier. While Gandhi was staging his Delhi protest, the DMK spokesperson asked whether he was reluctant to raise Tamil Nadu’s deletions because he was “afraid of Vijay”. He also called Gandhi “duplicitous” and used the phrase: “Once a skunk, always a skunk.”

He further questioned why Gandhi had not endorsed what he described as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s position that state governments elected after the SIR should be dissolved.

For the DMK, the argument is therefore no longer simply whether electoral-roll revisions deserve scrutiny. It is why Gandhi’s campaign against the SIR, in the party’s telling, appears to stop when it reaches a state governed by his new ally.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

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