scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India’s finances

TN minister calls Nirmala Sitharaman's House speech a lie, says Centre uses GST Council as 'rubber stamp'

Written by Arun Janardhanan | Chennai |
August 6, 2022 9:42:12 pm
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Suggesting that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can seek funds later but it is high time for her to “find a little patience”, ‘Murasoli’, the mouthpiece of ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, on Saturday asked her to slow down and “figure out the truth about the country’s finances”.

The editorial was published in response to Sitharaman’s speech in Parliament on August 1 on price-rise, increase in GST rates, and taxes on petrol and diesel.

Also Read |Opposition flags inflation, job loss; FM Sitharaman says no recession or stagflation

Responding to her remarks on Tamil Nadu and the Opposition’s demand to reduce fuel prices, the editorial asked whether Sitharaman was aware that the state had reduced taxes on fuel in August 2021. Quoting Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement that “those who increased fuel prices should reduce it,” the editorial stated, “When there are questions aimed at you, answer them instead of throwing blame at others as your answer. Parliament is a place to debate. There will be questions for sure. They should be answered, too. Those who are there are not members of a chorus group to talk alike.”

Taking on Sitharaman’s contention that states are equally responsible for GST rates, state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, meanwhile, said “one hundred percent” of the GST Council’s agenda is decided by the Centre, “without consulting the states”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...

He said although GST is seen as a model of federalism, the Centre uses the GST Council as a “rubber stamp”.

Don't Miss |DMK blaming Centre, as it couldn’t fulfill poll promise: BJP

Stating that all “major decisions are made by the Union government”, Thiagarajan said, “In the (GST) Council, the system says 75% votes are required for a resolution to pass. But the Union government has 33% votes. That means any resolution brought by anybody (States) is opposed by the Union government, or such resolutions from the state are dead on arrival.”

On Sitharaman’s statement that Tamil Nadu did not reduce taxes when the Centre cut them, Thiagarajan said that her statement in Parliament was “completely false” and “lies,” and pointed out that Tamil Nadu had cut tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre in August 2021 — “much before the Union government dreamt of cutting it in anticipation of elections in states.”

“The first government cut was in Tamil Nadu after M K Stalin came to power. For somebody to stand up in Parliament and say that we didn’t cut at all would be a lie,” he emphasised.

The editorial in ‘Murasoli’ also criticised Sitharaman’s claim that Tamil Nadu had agreed to a 5% tax on branded food products.

ExplainSpeaking |What is the link between rising food prices and central banks raising interest rates?

Thiagarajan said, “This rate increase was part of a three-step process. The first, a fitment committee including officials from Tamil Nadu, recommended a series of changes in tax rates. At that time, there was a written and oral submission from Tamil Nadu officials that we were against the hike,” the minister said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Subsequently, he said, “all those recommendations” were taken up by the Centre’s GST subcommittee for rate rationalisation. “Many discussions were held. Although we were not part of it, we still gave submissions, again opposing it,” he said. “At the end of their discussions, they (Centre) published a summary report with 56 recommendations for rate rationalisation, with some increases (and) some decreases.”

“The next full GST Council meeting was held in Chandigarh. It had 20 agenda items. One of them was the entire 56 items’ rate recommendations report. It was offered to the GST Council to either agree in full or disagree in full on all 56 items, instead of taking each of them. There was no physical time, and it was agreed. She did not [spell out] this fact in Parliament — that it was a three-step process — and made it look like it was a single decision on a single item that was put to vote,” Thiagarajan said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 09:42:12 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

2

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

4

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: Websites to check results online

5

Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting
Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

4th T20I: India lose Rohit after fiery start
LIVE UPDATES

4th T20I: India lose Rohit after fiery start

India defeat England to reach women's cricket final
CWG Day 9 LIVE

India defeat England to reach women's cricket final

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement