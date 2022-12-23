Politics | Kanimozhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra, says: ‘Rahul Gandhi’s vision of uniting India… will be taken forward by people’

DMK MP Kanimozhi joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Friday on the last day of its Haryana leg and said the yatra celebrates “diversity”.

Sharing pictures of the yatra on Twitter, Kanimozhi said “she was delighted to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which celebrates our diversity”.

She added, “Mr. @RahulGandhi’s vision of uniting India, is an idea which will be taken forward by the people of India.”

The official account of the Congress party — DMK has been its long-time ally — said Gandhi’s yatra along with Kanimozhi “gave the message of spreading love, brotherhood and harmony in the country by raising voice against hatred”.

“#BharatJodoYatra welcomes Member of Parliament and DMK leader Kanimozhi ji. @KanimozhiDMK. Walking together for India,” the official account of the yatra said.

Congress leader Jothimani shared a picture with the DMK leader saying, “Today with my dear friend @KanimozhiDMK in #BharatJodoYatra.”

The yatra started in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on September 7, with the state’s Chief Minister and Kanimozhi’s brother M K Stalin handing over the Tricolour to Gandhi. Senior Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Digvijay Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Ashok Gehlot attended the launch ceremony. Kanimozhi had not participated in the yatra at the time.