Dispelling rift talk, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar launch separate yatras, with temple runs

The two top leaders of the Congress in Karnataka, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and the state party chief D K Shivakumar — both of whom are believed to be in the race to be the chief minister if the Congress wins the 2023 state polls – began separate rallies in the north and south of the state on Friday.

The separate rallies began after Siddaramaiah declared late on Thursday night that an attempt was being made to create differences between him and Shivakumar after the emergence of a “fake letter” written by him to Sonia Gandhi over the tension between them.

The two power centres of the Congress began their separate rallies in the company of their respective loyalists. Siddaramaiah launched his rally from the Lingayat heartland, linked to its founder saint Basavanna, at the Anubhava Mantapam in Basavakalyan in Bidar district of north Karnataka, after receiving the blessings of Basavalinga Pattadevar Swamiji. He was accompanied by the chairman of the Congress campaign committee, M B Patil, a Lingayat, and other close associates.

Shivakumar began his sojourn in the south of the state from the Mulbagal region in Kolar — a region from where Siddaramaiah has expressed interest in contesting the Assembly polls. The region has a large population of the Vokkaliga community, to which Shivakumar belongs. The support of the community is considered key to the Congress winning.

He started by visiting a popular local Ganesh temple in the Mulbagal region.

His next stop was another ancient Hanuman temple in Mulbagal town. He then went to Hazrat Baba Hyder Aulia Dargah nearby, and offered a chadar. Later, addressing a public meeting in Mulbagal, the Congress state president slammed the ruling BJP alleging that it has failed to live up to the expectations of people and encouraged corruption. Shivakumar said the people were hit hard by price rise and rampant corruption in the state.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar dispelled talk that the separate rallies were a sign of the inability of the two tallest Congress leaders to get together.

One of the biggest fears among the Congress cadre ahead of the 2023 polls – in which the anti-incumbency factor against the BJP is expected to give the Congress pole position – is the infighting between the two emerging in the open, especially around the time of ticket distribution.

Siddaramaiah has a team of 35 party leaders traveling with him through the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Hubballi, Dharwad, and Koppal till February 18 in his yatra.

Shivakumar has a 54-member team traveling through Assembly segments in Kolar, Chitradurga, Bengaluru Rural and Shivamogga districts. Among key leaders with Shivakumar are the Congress manifesto committee chief, Dr G Parameshwara, who is a Dalit.

Between January 11 and January 29, these two leaders had travelled together across the state in a bus, as part of a campaign called the Praja Dhwani Yatra, to listen to the voices of all the people in the state.

“It is not a separate campaign. After carrying out a tour of the districts together, we are now touring Assembly constituencies separately,” Shivakumar said this week.

“We took the Praja Dhwani Yatra to every district barring Ramanagara and Bidar. We did not do Bidar because Siddaramaiah is going there. We have gone everywhere and more than twice the anticipated numbers of people have participated in the events, voluntarily,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah will begin from the holy land of Basavanna in Bidar. The BJP government will be gone after 50 days. We have done three surveys and it indicates we will win 136 seats,” Shivakumar said.

Ahead of the start of his rally, Siddaramaiah raised the letter purportedly written by him to Sonia Gandhi in Kannada to intervene in the internal party dispute with Shivakumar. “A fake and forged letter with my name on the letterhead is being circulated with a malafide intention of creating confusion among the people, party workers and leaders. Disturbed by their falling electoral prospects, the Karnataka BJP has stooped low, like their high command,” he said.

He claimed that Congress leaders “are united, and no fake, morphed or forged images circulated by unethical opponents can break our unity and commitment to our people”. “We will file a case against this and demand the perpetrators be arrested immediately,” he said.